SQM Group Earns Spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for Customer Service Products

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SQM Group, located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software list, placing #1 among North American Call Center Quality Assurance firms in the Customer Service Products category. Less than 1% of software companies make the Best Software G2 list.As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.The recognition in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards validates SQM's mission to help call centers use mySQM™ QA software to improve their customer satisfaction — one agent at a time.“G2 recognition is unique because it recognizes companies based on independently benchmarked software user reviews and performance results, not submissions, judges, or popularity.” - Mike Desmarais, Chief Executive Officer, SQM Group“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including SQM Group. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”About G2’s Best Software AwardsG2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.About SQM GroupService Quality Measurement (SQM) Group is a North American software company founded in 1996 that specializes in automated call center quality assurance (Auto QA) . With a focus on customer experience, compliance analytics, and benchmarking, SQM helps leading organizations, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Johns Hopkins, and Canadian Tire, reduce contact center costs while improving service quality.Media Contacts Michael Wood for G2 press@g2.com

