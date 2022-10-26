Submit Release
MDC Nov. 8 virtual program to focus on scouting for deer

JOPLIN, Mo. – Scouting is an important part of deer hunting. A little legwork in the woods now can pay huge dividends on later hunts.

If you’re a beginning deer hunter who’s trying to gather as much information as possible so you can be successful this fall, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Hunting: Reading the Deer Woods.” This free online program, which will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center n Joplin. At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell will have information on deer habits, signs, and other characteristics that will help lead to hunting success. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188021

At the Nov. 8 event, Cantrell will discuss how deer habits and advance scouting factor into tree stand placement. He will also have information on deer habitat, regulations, hunting strategies, safety, equipment, and game care.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

