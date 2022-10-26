Portable Self Contained Dog Station from MONSAM

ANTIOCH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW PORTABLE, SELF-CONTAINED DOG WASH MAKES ANY TIME GROOMING TIME

First-of-its-kind washing station provides hot and cold running water, with no plumbing required

As the demand for professional pet grooming services continues to increase, many pet owners are frustrated with long wait times to get appointments with their favorite groomer. Now, pet parents can take care of part of the grooming process at home – by giving their pets a bath using the Dog Wash Station, a self-contained dog wash that makes bathing your pup easy and hassle-free.

The only product on the market that is totally portable and self-contained, the Dog Wash Station is ideal for use by pet parents, grooming professionals, animal shelters, veterinarian offices and more. The unit features hot and cold running water without the need for plumbing so all that is required is an electrical outlet and the ability to fill the portable tanks with water.

Users can store and move the unit anywhere that is convenient – inside from room to room or even outside in the yard. It’s even portable enough to bring along to campsites or vacation homes when pups have the tendency to get dirty fast.

The Dog Wash Station offers an easy, cost-effective solution for professional groomers that can be moved to wherever the pet may be. For mobile groomers, this is a perfect way to give baths in a client’s home or in a mobile unit.

For veterinarians, rather than moving an injured or sick pet who may simply need a quick rinse of an injury, for example, the unit can be moved to the animal. For animal shelters, the unit can be moved anywhere that is convenient and safe for use.

While bath time usually means lots of wasted water, the Dog Wash Station is a sustainable option with large tanks you pre-fill, so you only use what you need. The Dog Wash Station also features both cold and hot water tanks, enabling a comfortable bath temperature for the dog.

Each unit comes pre-assembled, with its own heater and water tanks as well as a faucet with a sprayer, a storage area, and extended folding shelf and casters with brakes for easily mobility and safety. The Dog Wash Station is available in a variety sizes, based on the weight of the dog. Customers can also choose from different colors to match their décor.

As more and more pet parents look for convenience in pet care, the Dog Wash Station is an ideal and efficient solution, explains Amy of Monsam Enterprises. “Our portable sinks have so many options for humans that we are always finding new uses,” she says. “Creating an option for pets is such a natural progression for these products. There are so many pet owners out there looking for an easy, hassle-free way to wash their pets. We’re very excited about this innovation.”



The Dog Wash Station is available for purchase at portablesink.com

About the Company:

MONSAM Portable Sinks, was established in 1998 and is now one of the world’s leading manufacturers of portable sinks. We offer indoor portable sinks, outdoor portable sinks, science lab stations, toddler sinks, shampoo sinks, food service carts, medical sinks, food and coffee carts, portable changing tables and many more. All our potable sinks products are NSF Certified units that meet the highest standards set by NSF International for food and water related goods and services. The company provides shipping services to anywhere in the United States or Canada, as well as many other parts of the world.

Contact Details:

Address – 2685 Pittsburg/Antioch Highway

City – Antioch

State – CA

Country – USA

Zip code/ PIN code – 94509

Phone Number – 925-757-3924

Toll Free Number, if any – 1-800-513-8562

Fax Number, if any – 925-757-3681

Company Email ID – sales@portablesink.com

Antioch, CA 91204