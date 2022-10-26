Governor Baker Issues Pardons to Four Individuals 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Christopher Nichols, Thomas Schoolcraft, Zaida Pimentel-Solano and Bertrand Lamitie.

The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020.

Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board of Pardons. The Board evaluates the petition, weighing the factors laid out in the Executive Guidelines, and makes a recommendation to the Governor. The Board had recommended the pardons of all of these individuals. The pardons must now be approved by the Governor’s Council.

“Each of these individuals has shown compelling reasons for requesting a pardon, including the need to remove barriers that currently prevent them from accessing more professional opportunities. These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I appreciate the Governor Council’s careful review of these cases.”

