Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,203 in the last 365 days.

Keynote to Address Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure at SMTA International

Home and commercial EV chargers

Home and commercial EV chargers

John Thomas Autel headshot

John Thomas Autel headshot

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surface Mount Technology Association announced Chief Operating Officer for Autel Energy, John Thomas, will keynote the SMTA International Conference and Exposition on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00am in the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

During his presentation titled, “The Electric Vehicle (EV) Conundrum” John will address what it will take to provide the infrastructure to support fast charging of electric vehicles across the globe. He will cover the current state of EV infrastructure, challenges, and the future outlook from both a strategic and a manufacturing perspective.

As a 30-year automotive veteran and EV driver, John Thomas leads with a passion for anything on wheels. He has defined his career by engaging in the advancement of technical solutions that elevate the industry and support clean vehicle and EV adoption. With a goal to improve our planet’s sustainability, his efforts have had long lasting effects that enhance the driver experience, support community health initiatives and positively impact carbon emissions. As the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Autel Energy, John is leading his team to grow Autel with the ambitious target to power the planet by connecting vehicles and energy ecosystems through cloud, AI and big data. This interconnected approach improves total system efficiency while transitioning our world towards renewable energy independence. Under his leadership Autel Energy is defining a new industry benchmark with the best and most comprehensive line of cloud connected, high-quality AC & DC level 2 and level 3 EV chargers supported by world class customer service.

Details are available online at https://smta.org/mpage/smtai-keynote


-End-

SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.

Ryan Flaherty
SMTA
+1 952-920-7682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Keynote to Address Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure at SMTA International

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.