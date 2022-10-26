Keynote to Address Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure at SMTA International
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surface Mount Technology Association announced Chief Operating Officer for Autel Energy, John Thomas, will keynote the SMTA International Conference and Exposition on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00am in the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA.
During his presentation titled, “The Electric Vehicle (EV) Conundrum” John will address what it will take to provide the infrastructure to support fast charging of electric vehicles across the globe. He will cover the current state of EV infrastructure, challenges, and the future outlook from both a strategic and a manufacturing perspective.
As a 30-year automotive veteran and EV driver, John Thomas leads with a passion for anything on wheels. He has defined his career by engaging in the advancement of technical solutions that elevate the industry and support clean vehicle and EV adoption. With a goal to improve our planet’s sustainability, his efforts have had long lasting effects that enhance the driver experience, support community health initiatives and positively impact carbon emissions. As the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Autel Energy, John is leading his team to grow Autel with the ambitious target to power the planet by connecting vehicles and energy ecosystems through cloud, AI and big data. This interconnected approach improves total system efficiency while transitioning our world towards renewable energy independence. Under his leadership Autel Energy is defining a new industry benchmark with the best and most comprehensive line of cloud connected, high-quality AC & DC level 2 and level 3 EV chargers supported by world class customer service.
Details are available online at https://smta.org/mpage/smtai-keynote
-End-
SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.
Ryan Flaherty
-End-
Ryan Flaherty
