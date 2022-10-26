Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Highlights Online Safety Tips During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert highlighting online cyber safety tips for Floridians during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The average American spends

more than six hours per day online

where cybercriminals lurk to prey on unsuspecting users. Attorney General Moody is providing useful tips to help Floridians stay safe and secure online.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Cybercriminals are brazened, and will go to great lengths to access your personal or financial information. This National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I want to remind Floridians to keep their security software updated and be on the lookout for fraudulent messages and malware attacks.”

Useful tips to help prevent cyberattacks include:



Keep software up-to-date, always installing the latest security updates for devices;

Create unique passwords for different sites, using a series collage of numbers, characters, capitalization and special characters;

Enable trusted two-factor authentication services whenever possible;

Be careful clicking on links, especially from untrusted sources; and

Never access personal apps or files when using public WiFi.



For more information on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, click

here

.

To view other recent Consumer Alerts, visit our Consumer Alert webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert .

Report potential phishing or malware scam emails to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center here . Scam messages can also be reported to Attorney General Moody’s office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com , or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.