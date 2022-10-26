VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Highlights Online Safety Tips During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Highlights Online Safety Tips During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert highlighting online cyber safety tips for Floridians during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The average American spends more than six hours per day online where cybercriminals lurk to prey on unsuspecting users. Attorney General Moody is providing useful tips to help Floridians stay safe and secure online.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Cybercriminals are brazened, and will go to great lengths to access your personal or financial information. This National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I want to remind Floridians to keep their security software updated and be on the lookout for fraudulent messages and malware attacks.”
Useful tips to help prevent cyberattacks include:
- Keep software up-to-date, always installing the latest security updates for devices;
- Create unique passwords for different sites, using a series collage of numbers, characters, capitalization and special characters;
- Enable trusted two-factor authentication services whenever possible;
- Be careful clicking on links, especially from untrusted sources; and
-
Never access personal apps or files when using public WiFi.
To view other recent Consumer Alerts, visit our Consumer Alert webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.
Report potential phishing or malware scam emails to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center here. Scam messages can also be reported to Attorney General Moody’s office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com, or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.
The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.