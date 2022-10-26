Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,554 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes: Agriculture Industry Grows Texas

TEXAS, October 26 - October 26, 2022                       

(AUSTIN) — Texas has about 247,000 farms and ranches and 126 million acres of farmland, more than any other state. In 2021, Texas ranked fourth among states for total cash receipts for all agricultural commodities — including Texas’ prominent cotton industry in the Panhandle, its cattle ranches in the west and its timber harvesting in the east. 

In October's issue of Fiscal Notesthe Comptroller's office looks at the Texas agriculture industry and its outsize impacts on the state and national economy.

“Faced with a myriad of challenges year round, Texas farmers and ranchers are the epitome of hard work and perseverance,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “I know from experience: I grew up on a farm in a rural community northwest of Houston as the son and grandson of farmers, and I still help out during busy times like the harvest and when conditions are challenging like the exceptional drought that much of the state is experiencing.”

This issue of Fiscal Notes also examines health care availability in rural Texas. There are 71 rural counties without a hospital. That means too many rural Texans must travel great distances to receive medical care.

“Our state’s policymakers and health experts are putting their heads together to improve health care access in rural areas,” Hegar said. “One way to do this is through the statewide expansion of high-speed internet, or broadband, which can provide virtual medical services to Texans who are separated from their nearest health care facility by many miles." 

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes: Agriculture Industry Grows Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.