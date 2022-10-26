PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes: Agriculture Industry Grows Texas

TEXAS, October 26 - October 26, 2022 (AUSTIN) — Texas has about 247,000 farms and ranches and 126 million acres of farmland, more than any other state. In 2021, Texas ranked fourth among states for total cash receipts for all agricultural commodities — including Texas’ prominent cotton industry in the Panhandle, its cattle ranches in the west and its timber harvesting in the east. In October's issue of Fiscal Notes, the Comptroller's office looks at the Texas agriculture industry and its outsize impacts on the state and national economy. “Faced with a myriad of challenges year round, Texas farmers and ranchers are the epitome of hard work and perseverance,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “I know from experience: I grew up on a farm in a rural community northwest of Houston as the son and grandson of farmers, and I still help out during busy times like the harvest and when conditions are challenging like the exceptional drought that much of the state is experiencing.” This issue of Fiscal Notes also examines health care availability in rural Texas. There are 71 rural counties without a hospital. That means too many rural Texans must travel great distances to receive medical care. “Our state’s policymakers and health experts are putting their heads together to improve health care access in rural areas,” Hegar said. “One way to do this is through the statewide expansion of high-speed internet, or broadband, which can provide virtual medical services to Texans who are separated from their nearest health care facility by many miles." Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office. Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.