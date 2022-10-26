DC DMV Introduces Virtual Knowledge Test Option for New Drivers

Media contact: Jamie Miller (202) 729-7098; [email protected]

Today, the DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) announced that District residents seeking to obtain their driver license now have the option to take the driver knowledge test virtually, from the comfort of their own home. Knowledge testing was previously available only at DC DMV Service Centers on a first-come, first-serve basis, and by appointment at a local Test Proctoring Center. An appointment is required to take the virtual knowledge test and may be scheduled at takemydrivingtest.com/dc.

“DC DMV’s virtual testing option increases access to the knowledge test and driver licenses while ensuring exam integrity and accountability for test-takers,” said Gabriel Robinson, Director of DC DMV. “The virtual tests are securely administered by a network of certified professional proctors.”

The knowledge test is the first exam DC DMV administers to beginning drivers and tests their knowledge of traffic laws, road signs, driving safety rules, and determines whether they are prepared to operate a vehicle in accordance with DC law. Virtual testing is only available specifically for the Standard and GRAD (16-20 years old) knowledge tests. All individuals taking the virtual knowledge test must pay a fee, regardless if they pass or fail the test. Knowledge testing for the Motorcycle endorsement must still be completed at a DC DMV Service Center and all Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge tests must be taken at the Deanwood Road Test/CDL Services Office.

Residents who complete the virtual knowledge test will immediately be notified of their test results. Those who receive a passing score may visit any DC DMV Service Center within 14 days business days of passing the test and present all required eligibility documents to obtain their learner permit or driver license. Residents who do not receive a passing score may attempt to take the virtual test again after waiting three full calendar days. A new appointment must be scheduled at takemydrivingtest.com/dc when retaking the virtual knowledge test.

In preparation for the knowledge test, residents are strongly encouraged to thoroughly review the DC DMV driver manual. An online practice knowledge test is also available.

The practice knowledge test is for informational purposes only and does not contain actual questions from the DC DMV knowledge test.