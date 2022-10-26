Social Media Addiction is Real New book Explores Solutions
Writer, Darius Roberts, champions fighting addictions and finding success and happiness through improving mental health.
I sincerely want to help as many as I can, even if in a small way, balance their lives and fight any addiction. I've struggled myself so I believe in us helping each other. We are all connected.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- * "Eye-opening! Recommended for any age. I love how he pointed out it isn't about never using it (social media); it's about moderation, and not letting it consume your time and take away from you enjoying life"- Jennifer
— Darius Roberts
* "Well-organized steps to follow in gaining freedom from social media addiction. I definitely recommend this book to be placed on your reading list"- Kindle Reader
* "In today's world, this book is a lifesaver! Mr. Roberts broke it down into an easy-to-follow formula"- RL Taylor
The book takes readers through his personal journey and offers a workbook to support readers through breaking up with social media obsession. This brief and concise method helped him and he knows if shared it will help others also. Mental Health is wealth, and how social media affects us must be diagnosed and treated.
Social Media is a problem we don't talk about enough. Finding balance on this platform is necessary for many.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon. Darius Roberts is working on his second book, a memoir, titled Brother In Recovery coming Spring 2023.
