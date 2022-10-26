Military and Veterans

The MDOC has been recognized by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency as a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer, which is the highest level the MVAA awards. The MDOC is one of only 21 employers in the state to be recognized as a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer.

As a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer, the department has completed several initiatives, including offering a veteran benefit package, differential pay, a specific veteran onboarding program, and retention program and much more.