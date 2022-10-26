General Services Announces BPW Approval for Lease for New Headquarters for the State Agencies Moving out of State Center

October 26, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the Board of Public Works’ (BPW) approval for a new leased headquarters for the Maryland Departments of Aging, Planning, and the Comptroller in the Baltimore Central Business District. These are the first set of leases to be approved as a part of the overall effort to move 12 state agencies out of the State Center campus. DGS received a significant response from the business community with 58 acceptable proposals received in response to the 7 RFPs issued. All of the new leases have been negotiated at below market rental rates, with rent abatement negotiated for all of the leases approved thus far.

“DGS is excited about the lease approvals for these State Center agencies; their move to the central business district will benefit Baltimore greatly,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “DGS continues to move forward with Governor Hogan’s plan to reposition our state buildings, making Maryland stronger by building Baltimore stronger.”

The BPW approved a lease for 16,876 square feet at 36 S. Charles Street in Baltimore City to house the Department of Aging’s 60 employees. This new location in the heart of the Central Business District will provide state employees with modern and efficient workspace as well as access to enhanced on-site and outdoor amenities including a fitness center, restaurants, and other retail options. DGS negotiated a rental abatement for the first six-months of the new lease term, representing savings to taxpayers in the amount of $197,449.20.

“The new location will allow the Department of Aging staff to continue to be accessible to our constituents, as well as to the wonderful volunteers who assist us in serving Maryland’s older adults,” said Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “We look forward to continuing our mission from this newly enhanced modern and vibrant workspace.”

The BPW approved a lease for 19,329 square feet at 120 E. Baltimore Street in Baltimore City to house the Department of Planning’s 67 employees. This new location in the heart of the Central Business District will provide state employees with modern and efficient workspace as well as access to enhanced on-site and outdoor amenities including a fitness center, restaurants, and other retail options. DGS negotiated a rental abatement for the first six-months of the new lease term, representing savings to taxpayers in the amount of $245,478.30.

“The Department of Planning’s mission includes facilitating the revitalization of Maryland’s communities. We are excited for this opportunity to conduct our work in Baltimore’s Central Business District.” said Planning Secretary Robert S. McCord. “This new location will enable our team to truly live this part of our mission through not only collaboration with other state agencies and local government, but also to be a part of all that the city has to offer in the surrounding area.”

The BPW approved a lease for 67,586 square feet at 7 St.Paul Street in Baltimore City to house the Comptroller’s 334 employees. This new location in the heart of the Central Business District will provide state employees with modern and efficient workspace as well as access to enhanced on-site and outdoor amenities including a fitness center, restaurants, and other retail options. DGS negotiated a rental abatement for the first six-months of the new lease term, representing savings to taxpayers in the amount of $794,135.50.

“I’m delighted that after a thorough, competitive process, this new location for the Comptroller’s Baltimore office in the heart of downtown provides our agency with the space and resources to continue providing first-class service to taxpayers,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. “I’m particularly pleased that the new office is accessible via numerous public transit lines and has convenient parking options nearby.”

These lease approvals support Governor Hogan’s April 2021 announcement to positively impact the Central Business District through the relocation of more than 3,500 state employees, as well as help to move the State Center Campus another step forward to redevelopment.

