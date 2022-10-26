Bio Stimulants Market Size Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion with CAGR of 11.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications Of Seaweed Extracts In Bio Stimulants Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Bio Stimulants Market

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Bio Stimulants Market size is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio stimulants apply to microbe-based agricultural chemicals that are utilized to advance plant development organically. They are produced by utilizing different active ingredients, inclusive of humic acid, fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial modifications. Bio Stimulants are utilized on the soil, seed, or leaves of cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and additional plantation crops to improve the nutrient accessibility, tolerance to environmental stresses, water holding capacity, metabolism, and generation of chlorophyll. They also boost the antioxidant action and encourage root development and cell enlargement in the plant. For micronutrients, there are identified basic, and certainly almost basic (plant-particular), nutrients utilized by plants to encourage an assortment of enzymatic reactions and cofactors. N-P-K blends presently involve dry granular micronutrients to more applications of liquids both in the soil and over the top of growing crops for a more instantaneous foliar crop response. Enzymes are important activators in the soil and are recognized to serve a valuable role in keeping up soil health and its environment. A rare balance of chemical, physical, and biological (inclusive of microbial specifically enzyme actions) constituents contribute to maintenance to the soil. Custom Enzymes has developed enzyme-based formulations for organic agriculture. The booming agriculture industry, together with the surging acceptance of organic farming practices is set to drive the Bio Stimulants Market. The snowballing partnerships of firms in the Bio Stimulants Market with specialists and researchers to idealize the technique of recognizing, isolating, extracting, and concentrating particular bio-compounds from seaweed to develop a series of efficient bio stimulant products involving seaweed extracts are set to propel the growth of the Bio Stimulants Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe Bio Stimulants Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating existence of agricultural operations and the accessibility of numerous variants of acid and extract-based bio stimulants including seaweed extracts for distinct crop types favored by the user in the European region.

2. Bio Stimulants Market growth is being driven by the budding organic food industry and the surging launches of bio stimulants based on seaweed extracts. However, the dearth of transparency in patent protection laws in different countries has resulted in the predominance of low-quality products and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Bio Stimulants Market.

3. Bio Stimulants Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bio Stimulants Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Soil segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the application of bio stimulants for soil treatment to advance growth, fertility and productivity including surging application of seaweed extracts for enhancing soil health and soil fertility.

2. The Bio Stimulants Market based on crop type can be further segmented into Grains & Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others. The Grains & Cereals Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

3. The Bio Stimulants Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Europe (Bio Stimulants Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the binding regulations on environmental security and backing for organic farming in the European Union. For example, Germany developed the product classifications termed Plant strengtheners (Pflanzenstärkungsmittel), Soil improvers (Bodenhilfsstoffe), and Plant aid agents (Pflanzenhilfsstoffe). Biostimulant" products may come under these three product classifications.

4. They possess phytoelicitor action owing to their constituents stimulating defense responses in plants that contribute to resistance to numerous pests, ailments, and abiotic stresses inclusive of drought, salinity, and cold. This is frequently connected to the upregulation of significant defense-associated genes and pathways in the plant system, priming the plant defenses against future attacks. The brown seaweeds include 17–45% alginates and 5–20% fucoidan and laminarins, which have been connected to soaring bioactivity when utilized in plants.

5. Seaweeds usually include polysaccharides up to 76% of dry weight, however, the content also demonstrates seasonal alterations. The surging applications of seaweed extracts in bio stimulators are therefore fuelling the growth of the Bio Stimulants Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

6. Seaweed products were utilized at concentrations ranging from 0.1 to 0.5%, principally as foliar sprays, frequently in integration with a reduced quantity of wetting agents. In certain investigations (on the grapevine and on sour orange), foliar and drench methods of application were compared, with contrasting outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bio Stimulants industry are -

1. IsagroS.p.A

2. BASF SE

3. BiolchimS.p.A.

4. Biostadt India Limited

5. Biovert S.L.

