UnityOneCloud™ wins Gold Globee® in the 12th Annual 2022 Business Excellence Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- UnityOneCloud™ has announced that The Globee Awards, organizers of world’s premiere business recognition programs and corporate ranking lists, has named the company as a recipient of the gold award in the cloud management category.
UnityOneCloud™ provides integrated infrastructure management, including data center infrastructure management (DCIM), enabling clients to observe, monitor, and manage the data center's hardware and virtual assets remotely. It is also a cloud management platform (CMP) with APIs into multiple cloud providers and technologies to enable the management and monitoring of complex hybrid multi-cloud environments through a single pane of glass. It is offered both as a standalone SaaS platform for enterprises and as a management tool for delivering managed services by many MSPs and Global System Integrators.
The renowned annual Business Excellence Awards is the world’s premier awards program honoring employer excellence, employees, and HR achievements. The awards globally recognize the best employers, employees, and human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, services, training, and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.
“We appreciate this recognition from the Globee Award jury. It is a testament that our product UnityOneCloud™ is revolutionizing the industry and has become the leading cloud management platform to enable enterprises and service providers manage their hybrid cloud footprints,” says CEO – Mr. Abhijit Phanse.
Judges from around the world representing a broad spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/business-excellence-awards/winners/
About the Globee® Awards:
The Globee® Awards are the world’s premier business awards consisting of nine award programs (The American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®). Learn more about the Globee® Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About UnityOneCloud™:
UnityOneCloud™ is the leading Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Management SaaS Platform, which incorporates comprehensive Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) and a Cloud Management Platform (CMP) capability, enabling enterprises to manage data centers, private clouds, and public clouds using a single pane of glass. UnityOneCloud provides real-time observability, performance monitoring and alerting, management, audit and compliance, cost analysis, ITSM ticketing, DevOps automation, AIOps, and carbon footprint analysis. For more information, visit: www.unityonecloud.com
Vijay Kumar Yadav
UnityOneCloud™ provides integrated infrastructure management, including data center infrastructure management (DCIM), enabling clients to observe, monitor, and manage the data center's hardware and virtual assets remotely. It is also a cloud management platform (CMP) with APIs into multiple cloud providers and technologies to enable the management and monitoring of complex hybrid multi-cloud environments through a single pane of glass. It is offered both as a standalone SaaS platform for enterprises and as a management tool for delivering managed services by many MSPs and Global System Integrators.
The renowned annual Business Excellence Awards is the world’s premier awards program honoring employer excellence, employees, and HR achievements. The awards globally recognize the best employers, employees, and human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, services, training, and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.
“We appreciate this recognition from the Globee Award jury. It is a testament that our product UnityOneCloud™ is revolutionizing the industry and has become the leading cloud management platform to enable enterprises and service providers manage their hybrid cloud footprints,” says CEO – Mr. Abhijit Phanse.
Judges from around the world representing a broad spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/business-excellence-awards/winners/
About the Globee® Awards:
The Globee® Awards are the world’s premier business awards consisting of nine award programs (The American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®). Learn more about the Globee® Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About UnityOneCloud™:
UnityOneCloud™ is the leading Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Management SaaS Platform, which incorporates comprehensive Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) and a Cloud Management Platform (CMP) capability, enabling enterprises to manage data centers, private clouds, and public clouds using a single pane of glass. UnityOneCloud provides real-time observability, performance monitoring and alerting, management, audit and compliance, cost analysis, ITSM ticketing, DevOps automation, AIOps, and carbon footprint analysis. For more information, visit: www.unityonecloud.com
Vijay Kumar Yadav
UnitedLayer
415-349-2100
vkumar@unitedlayer.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn