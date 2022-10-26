The USF Supplier Diversity Day & Business Symposium
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of South Florida Office of Supplier Diversity has partnered with the Tampa Bay Chamber, Florida SBDC at USF, State of FL Office of Supplier Diversity, and the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – FL to host an all-day event in which small and diverse-owned businesses, local and statewide corporate and non-profit organizations will gather to receive information about upcoming major construction projects, participate in 14 business symposium sessions, and have an opportunity to network with Tampa Bay’s most prominent businesses at one of the largest tradeshows in the Tampa Bay Region.
Sessions in the 2022 Business Symposium will focus on hi-tech, economic development, attracting venture capital, RFP development, and much more, all at no cost to attendees!
The symposium and trade show is scheduled on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 7:30 AM until 4:00 PM and will be held at the University of South Florida, 4202 East Fowler Avenue Marshall Student Center in Tampa.
A general admission ticket is required for all attendees and you can sign up by clicking here.
This event will feature a reverse trade show concept. Corporate and Non-profit entities looking to connect with Tampa Bay area small and diverse businesses are encouraged to sign up for a booth space.
If selected for a booth you will be notified via email by the OSD Team.
For booth space registration, click here and scroll to the bottom to sign up.
Featured Sessions:
Sign-In 7:30a
Welcome & Opening Session – USF Office of Supplier Diversity, Doing Business w/USF, USF Major Project Updates – 8:30a – 9:15a
Pitching Your Firm – 9:30a -10:15a
Breaking Down Barriers in Access to Capital for Black Business Owners – 9:30a -10:15a
Growth in Tampa Bay- Impacts on Small & Diverse Businesses – 9:30a -10:15a
Securing Your Data & Cyber Security – Is Your Business Ready? – 10:30a -11:15a
RFP, Bidding & Estimating – What You Need to Prepare – 10:30a -11:15a
Pursuing Venture Capitalist, What To Expect – 10:30a -11:15a
Quick Books – Basic System Overview – 11:30a -1 2:15p
The Power of Relationships; Building My Businesses Through People – 11:30a -12:15p
How to Leverage Banking Programs to Access Capital – 11:30a -12:15p
Blacks in Technology – 1:30p-2:15p
Start-Ups and What You Need to Know – 1:30a -2:15p
Succession & Safety Plan Development – 1:30p – 2:15p
USF Office of Corporate Partnerships to focus on the Florida High Tech Corridor – 2:30p – 3:15p
Legislation Impacting Small & Diverse Businesses, Staying Connected – 2:30p – 3:15p
Please select all sessions you would like to attend when you sign up, seating is limited.
