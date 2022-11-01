NX Prenatal Named as an Awardee in Maternal-Fetal Immune Disorders QuickFire Challenge: Innovating for Health Equity
EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal Inc. has been selected as an awardee of the Maternal-fetal Immune Disorders QuickFire Challenge: Innovating for Health Equity. Launched by Johnson & Johnson Innovation in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies (OCMO) Health of Women team, together with The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), the QuickFire Challenge award will include grant funding and mentorship from experts to help catalyze innovations directed toward the prevention of adverse pregnancy outcomes.
According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation (1), Black women in the US are approximately 50% more likely to deliver a premature baby than White, Hispanic or Asian women, and Black women experience a maternal mortality rate that is more than 3 times higher than these same comparator groups.
“For any medical condition, early identification of patients at highest risk is the critical first step toward impacting outcomes. NX Prenatal’s platform targets the delivery of new molecular risk information as early as week 10-12 in a 40-week pregnancy. With this early and actionable diagnostic information, care providers can plan and deliver proper resources to the right patients,” commented NX Prenatal CEO, Brian Brohman. “In addition, patients can be empowered to actively participate in their own healthy outcomes, while drug and device companies can effectively design and deliver tailored interventions.”
Louisville-based NX Prenatal is a molecular diagnostics company utilizing a novel exosome-based liquid biopsy platform to develop enabling, early warning systems for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth, preeclampsia and other adverse outcomes. It is well understood that exosomes shed into maternal circulation from gestational tissues promote fetal immune protection, among other important functions.
The award grant will be used to advance NX Prenatal’s efforts to apply its technology toward patient groups that can benefit the most. “In the US, approximately 15-20% of pregnant moms experience preterm birth or preeclampsia (1,2,3,4), and the rate in Black communities is disproportionately high (1,5). The early warning blood tests the Company is developing have the potential to make a profound difference for pregnant moms and their families. The award from Johnson & Johnson Innovation will be used by NX Prenatal to accelerate the effort to help patients with the highest need and is significant for everyone involved in women’s and children’s health,” added Mary Lake Polan, MD, PhD, MPH, who serves as a Company Director and Advisor, and as a Clinical Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine.
About NX Prenatal:
NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company recognized for its innovative work developing new exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the large maternal-fetal medicine market. The company's proprietary multiplexing and AI/ML-driven platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for adverse pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth and preeclampsia. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nxprenatal.com.
References:
1. https://www.kff.org/report-section/key-facts-on-health-and-health-care-by-race-and-ethnicity-health-status-outcomes-and-behaviors/
2. https://www.marchofdimes.org/mission/prematurity-campaign.aspx
3. Shih T (2016). The Rising Burden of Preeclampsia in the United States Impacts Both Maternal and Child Health. Am J Perinatol, 33:329-338.
4. English F (2015). Risk factors and effective management of preeclampsia. Integr Blood Press Control. 2015; 8: 7–12
5. https://www.cdc.gov/healthequity/features/maternal-mortality/index.html
