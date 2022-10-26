Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Launches New Online Appointment Scheduling System">Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Launches New Online Appointment Scheduling System HELENA — The Montana Motor Vehicle Division’s (MVD) recently launched a new online ap…

HELENA — The Montana Motor Vehicle Division’s (MVD) recently launched a new online appointment scheduling system to improve the MVD experience for Montanans. Since launching on October 11, the new scheduling system has led to a 30 percent decrease in calls to the MVD call center for assistance and a decrease from 30 percent to 10 percent in appointment no shows, providing greater appointment availability.

Within the first week of the launch, 4,182 appointments were scheduled using the new online system.

“MVD’s expanded online appointment scheduling system is a tremendous benefit for not only our customers, but also our staff,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “The increased functionality, efficiency, and ease-of-use is a big step-forward in our effort to drive customer service.”

The new tool offers features including appointment scheduling to fit each customer’s need, automated appointment reminders, and online check-in. Customers also no longer need a password to make or change their appointment.

MVD’s online scheduler can be found here https://dojmt.gov/driving/appointments/