Planleave Launches Creating a Simple Leave Management Solution for Organizations of All Sizes
The Planleave app is simple, easy to use, and affordableST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planleave is a new web application that makes it easy for businesses to manage employee days off. The app is simple and easy to use and allows businesses to automate their leave management experience creating a more positive experience. For smaller companies, automating leave management from spreadsheets can yield a significant return on investment. Moving away from cumbersome technology and improving an effortless platform for larger companies creates immediate benefits for employee happiness and culture.
Planleave was created to provide an easy-to-use, economical leave management solution that effortlessly integrates with popular tools like Outlook, Slack, and Google calendar and offers a great experience for users. The platform offers a simple, elegant solution with all of the functionality, including a burnout board, dashboard reporting, email notifications, team departments, leave type designation to help with compliance, as well as standard leave types, Google and Outlook calendar synchronization and integration with Slack.
"We had one vision - to make leave management easy with no learning involved, economical and a great experience for users, said CEO-Co-Founder Andrew Geisel. "Planleave is perfect for companies who want to move away from spreadsheets, centralize employee records and achieve an ROI through automation."
Automated leave requests can benefit employees by reducing the amount of time required for submitting, processing, checking for conflicts, policies, compliance, reporting, and updating records. Getting rid of time-consuming paperwork has a clear ROI. The submission, processing, and approval of time-off requests takes an average of 35 minutes per instance. Both managers and employees may find this frustrating. Fortunately, there are ways to streamline the process and make it more efficient.
By automating time-off requests and approvals, managers can save time and reduce the amount of paper waste. In addition, employees have their own simple dashboard designed just for their use with no learning curve. Implementing a more efficient system for managing time-off requests can help to improve communication and reduce frustration on both sides.
“In today's fast-paced business world, it's more important than ever to keep track of employees' time off. The objective in designing Planleave was simplicity and having all the needed functionality while staying focused on the user experience in its development,” said Jose Manuel, CTO-Co-Founder of Planleave. “Our calendar shows your days off plus your teammates, so you can manage the future of your organization better. And our easy-to-use system reduces the administrative burden business-wide. With Planleave, you can empower employees and supervisors with an easy-to-use system that saves time and money.”
For more information or to get a 30-day free trial, visit planleave.com.
