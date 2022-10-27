Versasec and Entrust Partnership Creates “One-Stop Shopping” Experience for Credential Management with Integrated PKI

Versasec and Entrust Partnership Creates “One-Stop Shopping” Experience for Credential Management with Integrated PKI

Versasec - Managing Digital Indentities

Versasec - Managing Digital Indentities

Cybersecurity Leaders Expand Long-standing Technology Partnership to Meet Evolving Customer Needs

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, the leading provider of state-of-the-art, highly secure identity and access management software, today announced that they are expanding their partnership with Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities and digital infrastructure, to deliver a “one-stop shopping” experience for credential management integrated with a secure public key infrastructure (PKI) solution.

Identity and authentication of users and devices for organizations, in any sector, has become a crucial component in today’s cybersecurity space. Versasec and Entrust are extending their technology partnership, established in 2014, to empower customers to easily deploy Versasec credential management when implementing Entrust PKI. Customers can purchase the Versasec credential management system from Entrust and receive a “one-stop-shop” experience.

“This is significant and exciting news for our customers and for both of our companies,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. “Our distribution agreement makes Entrust a ‘one-stop-shop’ for our joint customers, who can now secure the PKI solutions they want more easily and quickly by working with one trusted vendor,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. “Together, we provide world-class PKI security, providing customers of any size with the ability to deploy strong authentication in multiple ecosystems.”

“Our partnership with Versasec is a natural one that further enhances our extensive PKI and authentication portfolio. In the mix of user authenticators a customer needs from Entrust, this partnership delivers a comprehensive and end-to-end smart card solution. The combination of technologies with Entrust’s cloud, on premise and hybrid service models delivers the high assurance, scalability and flexible lifecycle management needs that are demanded here,” said Robert Hann, VP of the Digital Security Center of Excellence at Entrust.

The distribution partnership offers a variety of customer benefits:
-Lower risk implementation: The joint solution is pre-integrated reducing time and costs
-Scale: Ability to scale to any size, from day one
-Standards: The solutions encompass industry standard protocols, like SCEP, EST and CMPv2 to centralize management of devices and credentials
-Standard credential types such as PIV and PIV-I with additional flexibility to accommodate custom credential types
-Unified system: The solutions combine certificate operations and reporting into an organization’s existing business practices
-Trusted Registration Authority (RA): Fully integrated registration authority with Entrust PKI portfolio.

About Versasec
Versasec, an established global leader in Identity and Access Management, provides highly secure, powerful systems for end-to-end credential orchestration. In an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, cyber threats, and legacy authenticators, Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security implementation to build a zero-trust architecture. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).

About Entrust
Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted experiences for identities, payments, and digital infrastructure. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

PR Contacts
Ken Kadet, +1 952-988-1154, ken.kadet@entrust.com

Gabriela PERALTA
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
info@versasec.com

You just read:

Versasec and Entrust Partnership Creates “One-Stop Shopping” Experience for Credential Management with Integrated PKI

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gabriela PERALTA
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281 info@versasec.com
Company/Organization
Versasec AB
Jakobsbergsgatan 24
Stockholm, 11144
Sweden
+46 8 555 103 10
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. In addition to a variety of government agencies around the globe, Versasec’s customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrop Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).

Check out the Versasec blog here.

More From This Author
Versasec and Entrust Partnership Creates “One-Stop Shopping” Experience for Credential Management with Integrated PKI
Versasec Delivers Version 6.5 of Credential Management System
Versasec Announces Go-Live of vSEC:CLOUD
View All Stories From This Author