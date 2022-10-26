IIROC Trading Halt - CE.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Canada Energy Partners Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CE.H

Further to TSXV Notice Dated 2022-10-21

Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-10-26 @ 11:24 AM

