Inertia Systems Extends Value of Procore - Embedded Asset Tracking for As-Built and Installed Assets

Color coded status of Assets and Room Completion on Intelligent Construction Drawing (ICD) Display all related Procore workflows and Status simply by clicking on the asset - in this case the MRI units

Contractors want to not only track their standard construction workflows in Procore but also as-built and installed assets - now they can with Inertia ICDs!

With the ICDs, I can see information immediately and get the answers I need. This saves time for the other field level team as well including other PMs, Superintendent, Field and Project Engineers.” — Trevor Brown - Project Manager, Satterfield & Pontikes

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, US, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inertia Systems, creators of Intelligent Construction Drawings (ICD) ( www.InertiaSystems.com ) is demonstrating at Procore’s Groundbreak Conference, a new way to organize and track your as-built and installed assets within your Procore environment.Procore is the leading construction management platform and has garnered that market share by providing a clean and straightforward set of tools to easily capture and share information across all participants in a project. However, no product can do everything and Procore is no exception, that is where Inertia Systems comes in. With Inertia’s Patent Pending Intelligent Construction Drawings (ICDs), Inertia is able to extend Procore’s platform to handle a key function, tracking assets from pre-construction through closeout and handover to operations. Inertia Asset Tracking for Procore provides 4 key elements:1) An asset registry to identify, organize and retain all type of building assets from HVAC systems, to plumbing fixtures, to medical equipment, doors, furniture and more2) Attach Procore workflows to Assets such as Submittals, Observations, Inspections, Photos, Documents, RFI’s as they progress through procurement, fabrication, installation, commissioning and inspection3) Visually depict the status of all your workflows through color-coding directly on the Intelligent Construction Drawings with real-time data - a couple of representative examples:-- With the click of a button, immediately see all the incomplete and failed inspections on in-wall systems-- With another click, see the status of all the rooms on a floor, ready for framing, wall/ceiling closure, owner punch and more-- See the procurement status of all your plumbing fixtures or medical equipment-- You build or install it, Inertia can track it4) Efficient and high-value close-out - no need to spend months pulling information together at the close of a project to satisfy the contractual requirements. This typically consists of documentation by asset to ensure proper maintenance of the completed project. Since Inertia ICDs are used throughout the construction phase, all the information is already there and organized by asset. Imagine the time and money saved on close-out as well as providing a documentation digital-twin of the as-builts. Less time and a higher-value deliverable - great way to differentiate when bidding on that next project. Inertia has been used on some of the largest and most complex projects from multi-billion dollar hospital towers and campuses to the pinnacle of US stadiums, the award winning SoFi Stadium.We look forward to showing attendees at Procore Groundbreak Inertia's Asset Tracking for Procore along with additional capabilities that enable you to use Procore to its fullest potential. Never fumble again to find the right document, hover over hundreds of clouds and pins to find an RFI or take days to attach inspections to hundreds of VAVs. With Inertia’s ICDs, those manual and error prone activities are as easy as a single mouse-click. Can’t make it to Groundbreak, no problem, schedule a demo About Inertia SystemsInertia is a location-driven construction management platform that fosters seamless communication throughout complex projects, connecting construction teams from field to office on a visual and location centric platform. Built for the biggest pain points of the construction process, Inertia offers solutions for project management, quality management, performance management, and compliance management. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in southern California, Inertia is led by experienced technology founders and executives, and aims to empower frictionless construction, and inspire innovation on every jobsite around the world. For more information, visit www.inertiasystems.com

Inertia Tracking Assets in Procore