Gov. Wolf Announces $34.6 Million for Clean School Buses

New buses reduce schoolchildren’s exposure to air pollutants

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million for 89 new clean school buses in 11 school districts.

This is the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, which President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created with a historic $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years.

“Families rely on school buses to safely transport their children to and from school and related activities. We ensure that these buses are safe and that should include safe for our children’s lungs and environment. I thank President Biden for prioritizing pollution reduction and clean energy as part of his broad and comprehensive infrastructure investments,” said Gov. Wolf. “These new buses will decrease air pollution around schools and for schoolchildren.”

The following grants were awarded in the following school districts:

Bradford County: Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises Inc., $2.76 million for seven buses

Dauphin County: Halifax Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises Inc., $1.97 million for five buses

Dauphin County: Harrisburg City School District, Wolfington Body Company Inc.$3.95 million for 10 buses

Dauphin County: Steelton-Highspire School District, $2.58 million for seven buses

Lackawanna County: Scranton School District, Rohrer Enterprises Inc., $9.87 million for 25 buses

Luzerne County: Greater Nanticoke Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises Inc., $5.9 million for 15 buses

Mifflin County: Mifflin County School District, Wolfington Body Company Inc., $790,000 for two buses

Potter County: Northern Potter School District, Rohrer Enterprises Inc., $790,000 for two buses

Tioga/Lycoming Counties: Southern Tioga School District, Brightbill, M A Body Works Inc., $30,000 for one bus

Washington County: Washington School District, Navistar Inc., $3.16 million for eight buses

Washington County: Avella Area School District, Navistar Inc., $2.76 million for seven buses

“These investments into clean vehicles will pay dividends for these districts, saving them on fuel costs and improving air quality,” said Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

Grant funding for clean diesel and electric school buses are also available for school districts through several DEP programs. The Driving PA Forward program has grants available for Class 8 clean diesel and electric vehicles, which include school buses. The Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program also offers grants for School Districts for alternative fuel and electric vehicles, as well as grants for alternative fuel refueling and electric vehicle charging stations.

“Thousands of school buses transport students to and from school each day in cities and towns across the commonwealth, so these grants will go a long way toward reducing our carbon footprint and ensuring reliable, safe, and clean transportation for Pennsylvania’s most precious cargo — our children,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty.

Last October, PennDOT and PDE reached out to approximately 375,000 drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) to issue a survey that will connect interested drivers with school entities. To date, more than 1,700 individuals have expressed an interest in serving as a bus driver. However, there is still a need for between 2,000 and 3,000 more drivers in Pennsylvania.

Individuals interested in becoming bus drivers can fill out the PA School Bus Driver Interest Form online.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.