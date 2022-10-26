Houston School District Travels to Puerto Rico to Recruit Bilingual Teachers
YES Prep Public Schools’ talent recruitment team will travel to San Juan this week to hold in-person information sessions and interviews for aspiring educators
The students we serve are navigating not only a bilingual but also a bicultural world, and Puerto Ricans are one of the best talent pools to help our them.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YES Prep Public Schools’ talent recruitment team will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 27–30 to recruit teachers and other degreed professionals for the 2023–2024 school year.
— Jose Muñoz, Chief Talent Officer for YES Prep Public Schools
The rapid growth of bilingual language programs, expansion of elementary schools, and changes in demographics within YES Prep—coupled with the pressure of a national educator shortage—influenced the organization of innovative avenues of recruitment, such as the “Every Opportunity Starts With a YES" campaign in Puerto Rico.
“We are experiencing the lowest teacher labor pool in years, and we have had to get creative in where we go to find teacher talent,” shared Jose Muñoz, Chief Talent Officer for YES Prep Public Schools. “Puerto Rico has a wealth of bilingual professionals, and we are giving them an opportunity to move to Texas and impact our students. The students we serve are navigating not only a bilingual but also a bicultural world, and Puerto Ricans are one of the best talent pools to help our students as they tend to have a strong Latin culture and understand the American educational system.”
In addition to bilingual teachers, YES Prep has immediate needs for Spanish, teacher assistants and special education positions, though they are always recruiting top talent for all roles.
Recruitment specialists will hold information sessions daily from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel. They will also visit University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez on Wednesday, October 26 from 10:30am to 2:00pm and San Juan Cambridge College Puerto Rico Regional Center on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
In addition to salary and employment details, information shared by YES Prep specialists will include the benefits of living in Houston, one of the nation's leading metropolitan areas, and unique career benefits such as the in-house alternative certification program (Teaching Excellence) and the paid leadership residency, Principal Pathway Program.
"We're leading Houston forward, opening multiple schools each year. We can provide growth and opportunities for all career paths within education,” Muñoz said.
To receive more information, job applicants are encouraged to contact YES Prep’s Talent Recruitment team by sending an e-mail to careers@yesprep.org before October 27, 2022.
