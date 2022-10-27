CoCo social media analytics: CoCo expanded its operations on the European market by entering Deutsch-speaking countries.
Vienna, October 19, 2022 - CoCo launched activities in Deutsch-speaking countries to expand its European market.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vienna, October 19, 2022 - CoCo launched activities in Deutsch-speaking countries to expand its European market.
In social media data analysis, offering up-to-date and cost-effective services helps people make a data-aware decision. Due to the increasing importance of data and its analysis to recognize hidden opportunities in the media, CoCo plans to offer its services in this area more cost-effectively to the whole world.
Since founding in Vienna, the company has expanded its work to several Central European countries with the Deutsch language, including Germany. Moreover, CoCo plans to add other social media to its dashboard, launch new social media monitoring services, and expand its activities to other European nations.
The challenge of using social media and solutions:
The use of social media has become a central part of marketing strategy for almost every business. To build a reputation and gain more customers, brands must leverage social media platforms, regardless of whether they are B2B, B2C, or C2C. It’s hard to imagine any marketing campaign, even offline, without sparking some social media involvement.
When using social media as a mainstay of digital marketing strategies, the most challenging aspect is the volume of tedious, repetitive tasks that often take away from creating creative social media campaigns. Choosing social media analytics and management tools that take the tedium out of social media campaigns allows people to focus on the creative aspects of social media marketing.
Marketing through social media generates tons of data – some necessary for making insightful decisions and some useless vanity metrics.
How do you find the data you need if you have a sea of information and tasks to manage?
Your answer is social media analysis!
About CoCo:
CoCo did the secondary analysis on Instagram by delivering insights into the visualizing charts.
The uses of CoCo are numerous:
Obtain actionable insights into the performance of social media content and campaigns. Find out what customers are up to, identify trends, and engage with customers. In addition, CoCo provides advertising analysis services, including finding influencer features that prevent waste investment in media.
CoCo vision:
Data-driven strategies improved productivity by 5% and increased profits by 6%. Despite the apparent benefits of data analytics, many businesses have no idea how to collect and use it.
Data gathered from social media analytics tools should be easily understood by teams across the organization. A device that is intuitive and easy to use should make communicating our insights simple and easy. Therefore, being in the right place with the information collected based on the most factual data will help us set an optimal strategy and even implement this strategy correctly to meet our target audience.
So the company will continue to focus on three main perspectives as they move forward:
- Simplifying the way for everything people or businesses want to do on social media and everything they do not know how to do.
- Preventing the waste of advertising costs.
- Offering high-quality, cost-effective services worldwide.
