BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 27th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (OTCQB:CNVCF) (CSE:BHSC), a global leader in plant cell biology, today announced that CEO Ilan Sobel will be presenting live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 27th, 2022.



DATE: October 27th, 2022 TIME: 2:30 PM EST LINK: https://bit.ly/3SW7fZ0

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 28, 31

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

On October 25, BioHarvest released the composition results of its first Cannabis product, which was grown in its bioreactors from source hemp plant cells Demonstrates unprecedented Cannabinoids tuning and elicitation capabilities (12X increase versus original plant) using its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology Contains high amounts of minor Cannabinoids such as THCV (2.5%) and CBDV (4.4%) providing unique medical and commercial benefits The Company plans to reveal additional information related to its high THC Cannabis product line by year end

Currently in active discussions with US Multi State Operators

In the regulatory process for Israeli Cannabis production license

VINIA, the first product produced on BioHarvest’s platform, just announced record Q3 Sales of $1.71 M

September-Awarded 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award from The Business intelligence Group: Water usage – 54x more cannabis grown per liter of water utilized as compared to indoor cultivation Electricity Productivity – 8x more Cannabis grown per kilowatt hour Land Usage – 19x more Cannabis output per square metre per 12 months













About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

BioHarvest Sciences Inc

Justin Meiklem

Head of Investor Relations

778.686.3855

justin@bioharvest.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5dd6c7a-e356-42cb-ac00-587a33959cc0