UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD Q3-2022 TRADING UPDATE

Turnover up + 20.8 % in 9M-2022 vs . 9M -2021, reflecting asset quality, the continued post COVID-19 recovery and successful asset deliveries

Tenant sales in Q3-2022 exceeded 2019 levels at 103% ( + 10 % vs. Q3- 2021 levels) and 104 % in September , confirming the positive trend seen in Q2-2022 . Continental Europe above 2019 levels at 102 % for Q3 -2022 ( +1 1 % vs. Q3- 2021) and September outperforming with 104%. UK at 94 % of 2019 levels and +17% vs. Q3- 2021 levels . US at 108 % of 2019 and +6 % vs. Q3- 2021 levels

Rent collection improved to 9 6 % for Q 3 -2022 (vs. 88% at Q3 - 2021 ) , while H1-2022 collection rate increased to 97% in line with pre-COVID levels

Sustained leasing activity reflecting continued retailer demand for URW’s Flagship destinations , with 5 54 deals signed in Q 3 -2022 , up + 20 % 1 vs . Q3-2019 . 1 , 755 deals signed in 9M-2022 up + 20 % 1 vs. 9M - 20 19 . Minimum G u aranteed Rent uplift of + 5. 6 % in 9M-2022 vs . + 2.7 % in H1-2022

Overall vacancy stable in Q3 -2022 at 6.9 % vs . H1-2022 , with a continued improvement in the UK and the US

Convention & Exhibition GRI up to €128.4 Mn in 9M-2022 (€53.8 Mn in 9M-2021 ) with strong recovery in activity . R evenue for signed and pre-booked events in Viparis venues for 2022 at c. 95% of 2018 pre-bookings level

Ongoing streamlining of US portfolio with sale of regional asset Westfield Santa Anita for $537.5 Mn (at 100%, URW share 49%)

€3.2 Bn of €4 .0 Bn European disposals programme achieved, with completed disposals of Villeneuve 2, Aupark (27% stake), Carré Sénart Shopping Parc, Almere Centrum and Gera Arcaden . Given current market condition s , completion of European disposals programme expected in 2023

€13 Bn of cash and available credit lines on hand securing financing needs for more than 36 months

S ustainability leadership recognised by long-term presence in the top quartile of all ESG ratings , including Q3-2022 renewal of AAA ESG rating by MSCI

2022 AREPS guidance increased from at least €8.90 to at least €9.10





Commenting on the results, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer stated:

“Turnover was up +21% year-on-year, demonstrating the quality of our portfolio, our operational efficiency and the successful delivery of new assets at high pre-letting levels.

Tenant sales in Q3 were at 103% of pre-COVID levels continuing the trend seen in previous quarters, with Continental Europe at 102% and the US at 108%.

Leasing dynamics were solid, both in terms of volumes and conditions, with a +5.6% uplift in MGR for the first nine months of 2022, demonstrating continued retailer appetite for our Flagship destinations. The steady improvement in US and UK vacancy levels, as well as the increase in rent collection to 2019 levels, both confirm the solid recovery trend seen in H1-2022.

Our Convention & Exhibition business has rebounded from the extended closures of the pandemic and is on track to reach pre-COVID levels. Our Offices activity performed well, driven by improved leasing and new deliveries.

We also continued to implement our strategy to grow our Commercial Partnerships revenues with the launch of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency.

We made further progress on our deleveraging programme with the disposal of Westfield Santa Anita in the US and the closing of five transactions in Europe. While market conditions may affect overall timing, we are committed to completing our deleveraging plan and are supported by a strong liquidity position and the robust operational performance of our assets.

Based on the performance of the first nine months of 2022 including a strong Q3 that confirms the positive trend seen in H1, the Group is upgrading its 2022 AREPS guidance from at least €8.90 to at least €9.10 per share.”

Turnover





Proportionate turnover2 for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to €2,733.2 Mn, up by +20.8% year-on-year, reflecting the positive impact of the post COVID-19 recovery, dynamic leasing activity and asset deliveries in Shopping Centres, leasing progress on Offices and the continued improvement of C&E activity, partly offset by the impact of disposals.

Turnover IFRS Proportionate YTD in € Mn, excluding VAT 9M-2022 9M-2021 restated3 Change 9M-2022 9M-2021 restated3 Change Shopping Centres 1,722.9 1,470.8 17.1% 2,212.0 1,879.2 17.7% Gross Rental Income 1,478.3 1,248.6 18.4% 1,914.1 1,611.9 18.7% Service charge income 244.6 222.2 10.1% 297.9 267.3 11.4% Offices & Others 69.8 61.2 14.1% 74.3 68.2 8.9% Gross Rental Income 58.1 50.9 14.3% 62.0 57.9 7.2% Service charge income 11.7 10.3 13.3% 12.2 10.4 18.1% Convention & Exhibition 202.7 74.2 n.m. 204.1 74.6 n.m. Gross Rental Income 127.0 53.3 n.m. 128.4 53.8 n.m. Service charge income 3.9 3.7 6.4% 3.9 3.7 6.4% Services 71.8 17.2 n.m. 71.8 17.2 n.m. Property services and other activities revenues 114.5 96.2 19.0% 114.5 96.2 19.1% Property development and project management revenues 128.3 144.3 -11.1% 128.3 144.3 -11.1% Total 2,238.2 1,846.6 21.2% 2,733.2 2,262.6 20.8%

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

2. Gross Rental Income4

GRI for the Shopping Centres division on a proportionate basis amounted to €1,914.1 Mn for the nine months to September 30, an increase of +18.7% compared to the first nine months of 2021. The GRI increase is primarily due to the absence of COVID-19 rent relief, indexation, strong leasing activity as well as higher Sales Based Rents, Commercial Partnerships and parking income. The growth was also supported by a positive FX contribution from the strength of the US Dollar and asset deliveries, partly offset by disposals.

Increased GRI was recorded in all regions except Nordics. Spain benefitted from dynamic leasing activity and a termination indemnity, while performance in Austria and Poland, beyond operating performance, reflected the fact that rents and service charges were not legally due during lockdown periods in 2021. The Netherlands benefitted from the delivery of Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in March 2021, while the GRI for the Nordics was down slightly reflecting the planned disposal of Solna Centrum in February 2022 as well as negative FX impact. In the US, the performance was positive, even when offset by US foreclosures and disposals carried out as part of wider deleveraging effort, mainly thanks to a positive FX impact, dynamic leasing activity and vacancy reduction.

GRI for the Offices & Others division improved by +7.2% in 9M-2022 compared to 9M-2021, driven by the leasing of Trinity, which is 74% let as of the end of Q3-2022, the deliveries of the Pullman Montparnasse hotel, offices and parking at Les Ateliers Gaîté, while also taking into consideration the impact of the disposals carried out as part of the Group’s European disposal programme.

Convention & Exhibition GRI increased from €53.8 Mn in 9M-2021 to €128.4 Mn in 9M-2022. The business has seen a strong recovery with 415 events in 9M-2022, compared to 166 events in 9M-2021. As at September 30, 2022, revenue from completed, signed and pre-booked events in Viparis venues for 2022 represents c. 95% of 2018 pre-bookings level for the year, and amounted to c. 107% of its expected 2022 rental income.

Gross Rental Income IFRS Proportionate YTD in € Mn, excluding VAT 9M-2022 9M-2021 Change 9M-2022 9M-2021 Change Shopping Centres 1,478.3 1,248.6 18.4% 1,914.1 1,611.9 18.7% France 421.0 354.8 18.6% 428.6 359.8 19.1% Spain 162.2 106.5 52.3% 162.5 106.8 52.2% Southern Europe 583.2 461.4 26.4% 591.1 466.6 26.7% Central Europe 152.3 133.2 14.3% 169.9 143.2 18.6% Austria 105.1 79.8 31.7% 105.1 79.8 31.7% Germany 71.3 54.5 30.8% 102.8 79.1 30.0% Central and Eastern Europe 328.7 267.6 22.8% 377.8 302.1 25.0% Nordics 87.6 90.3 -2.9% 87.6 90.3 -2.9% The Netherlands 73.6 59.2 24.3% 73.6 59.2 24.3% Northern Europe 161.2 149.4 7.9% 161.2 149.4 7.9% United Kingdom 79.3 64.3 23.2% 148.2 121.5 21.9% United States 325.9 305.8 6.6% 635.9 572.2 11.1% Offices & Others 58.1 50.9 14.3% 62.0 57.9 7.2% France 42.0 27.9 50.9% 43.6 27.9 56.6% Other countries 16.1 23.0 -30.1% 18.4 30.0 -38.6% Convention & Exhibition 127.0 53.3 n.m. 128.4 53.8 n.m. Total 1,663.5 1,352.8 23.0% 2,104.5 1,723.6 22.1%

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Major events Q3

Footfall5 & Sales6





Tenant sales level in Q3-2022 confirms the positive dynamics seen in Q2-2022 and H1-2022. Overall, Q3-2022 sales reached 110% of 2021 levels and 103% of 2019 levels. In Continental Europe, Q3-2022 sales reached 111% of 2021 levels and 102% of 2019 levels, with all regions above 2019 levels except for Spain. Sales reached 94% in the UK. In the US, sales continued to be consistently above 2019 levels, reaching 108% in Q3-2022 (106% of 2021 levels). Q3-2022 sales at the Group’s US Flagship assets reached 116% of 2019 levels while regional assets were at 105%, exceeding H1-2022 levels respectively at 114% and 100%. Central Business District assets continued to be affected by work from home and broader issues for downtown San Francisco.

In September, overall Group sales reached 104% of 2019 levels. Continental Europe stood at 104% with France, Central Europe, Austria and Germany reaching 104%, 116%, 111% and 103% of 2019 levels respectively. September sales in the UK were at 92% while the US was at 108% (116% for Flagship assets, 105% for Regional assets).

Strong Q3-2022 performance resulted in overall Group sales for 9M-2022 above pre-COVID levels at 101% of 2019 levels (compared to 99% in H1-2022), with 99% for Continental Europe, 93% for the UK and 108% for the US.

Due to more productive visits, sales continue to outperform footfall.

Q3-2022 footfall reached 91% of 2019 levels, slightly up in Europe from 85% in H1-2022 to 91% in Q3-2022, stable in the US at 92% and increasing in the UK from 86% in H1-2022 to 91% in Q3-2022.

Footfall Tenant sales as % of 2019 levels Sep-2022 Q3-2022 9M-2022 Sep-2022 Q3-2022 9M-2022 France 96% 94% 90% 104% 101% 97% Spain 90% 90% 88% 93% 94% 96% Central Europe 91% 90% 88% 116% 117% 111% Austria 90% 89% 83% 111% 103% 95% Germany 91% 90% 83% 103% 101% 95% Nordics 88% 87% 86% 101% 101% 101% The Netherlands 85% 81% 80% n.a. n.a. n.a. Continental Europe 92% 91% 87% 104% 102% 99% UK 91% 91% 88% 92% 94% 93% Europe 92% 91% 87% 102% 101% 98% US 89% 92% 90% 108% 108% 108% Total Group 91% 91% 88% 104% 103% 101%

In Europe, some of the best performing categories during Q3-2022 compared to Q3-2019 were Sport (+13.6%), Health & Beauty (+12.7%), and Jewellery (+9.8%). F&B outperformed the overall sales levels at +3.3%. Entertainment continued to improve, but remained more affected at -9.0% though less than in H1. Fashion sales came to -3.3%.

The strong recovery in the US continued to be broad-based with almost all categories performing above 2019 levels. In particular, Luxury (+67.3%), Home (+36.0%) and Sport (+31.9%) exhibited strong performance. Fashion and F&B were above pre-COVID levels (103% and 107% of 2019 levels respectively), while also, in the US, Entertainment remained affected at -7.2% vs. Q3-2019 but improved compared to H1-2022.

2. Rent collection

Rent collection7 continued to improve reaching 96% for the Group in Q3-2022. The European collection rate, including the UK, stood at 96%. In the US, the collection rate reached 94%.

Region Q1 Q2 Q3 Continental Europe 97% 97% 95% UK 100% 99% 98% Total Europe 97% 97% 96% US 96% 97% 94% Total URW 97% 97% 96%

During Q3-2022, the Group continued to collect rents related to H1-2022, leading to an increase of collection rate from 96% in July to 97% to date, in line with pre-COVID levels.

3. Leasing and vacancy

Leasing

Leasing activity remained strong with 554 deals signed in Q3, up +20% vs. Q3-2019 (462 deals8) and up +14% vs. Q3-2021 (484 deals8), for a total Minimum Guaranteed Rent (“MGR”) of €100.0 Mn (up +30% vs. Q3-2019 and +37% vs. Q3-2021).

The total number of deals signed for 9M-2022 was 1,755, up +11%8 compared to 9M-2021, and +20%8 vs. 9M-2019, corresponding to a MGR of €311.2 Mn, +39%8 compared to 9M-2021 and +25%8 compared to 9M-2019. The proportion of long-term deals (above 36 months) signed in 9M-2022 (57%) was in line with H1-2022 (59%) and above 9M-2021 (49%).

Overall, MGR uplift year-to-date was +5.6% (vs. -6.5% in 9M-2021) confirming the positive trend seen in H1-2022 (+2.7%) and illustrating retailer appetite for URW’s Flagship destinations. This performance is driven by the MGR uplift of +9.0% in Continental Europe and +4.0% in the US, offset by the UK at -3.3%.

Sales Based Rents9 (“SBR”), which are mainly driven by the US, amounted to €82.9 Mn in 9M-2022 including €46.1 Mn for the US9, progressing further compared to H1-2022 (€55.5 Mn and €31.3 Mn for the US) and 9M-2021 SBR (€49.8 Mn and

€28.5 Mn for the US).

Retailers continue to increase their surfaces within the Group’s shopping centres. In Q3, deals signed included the upsizing of:

Lacoste, which has been relocated and expanded in Westfield Stratford City;

Bershka in both Westfield La Part-Dieu and Westfield Stratford City;

Oysho, doubling its size unit both in Westfield Arkadia and Westfield Mokotów;

Kicks, a popular Health & Beauty brand in Westfield Täby Centrum.

Other notable deals signed in Q3 included:

The renewal of Apple in Westfield Parly 2;

Tomo, the first sustainable department store in The Netherlands, in Westfield Mall of the Netherlands;

A 380 sqm Tommy Hilfiger flagship store in Westfield CentrO;

The signing of four Inditex brands in Westfield Hamburg including Bershka, Pull&Bear, as well as Stradivarius and Oysho, which will be the first stores in Germany.

In addition, the Group saw several key store openings in Q3:

A 493 sqm Victoria’s Secret store in Westfield Les 4 Temps;

Nike Rise, a 1,540 sqm concept store, in Westfield London;

JD Sports in Westfield Arkadia and Westfield CentrO;

Holy Greens, a F&B concept, in Westfield Mall of Scandinavia and Nacka Forum.

Vacancy

EPRA vacancy remained stable during the quarter vs. June 2022 at 6.9% for the Group and was 100 bps below Q3-2021.

The vacancy is expected to decrease further in Q4.

In Continental Europe, vacancy increased by +30 bps in June 2022 to 4.3%, mainly due to recent bankruptcies across several shopping centres of the Group in France, Spain and Austria and the closure of stores held by Russian owners in Poland.

In the UK, the vacancy decreased from 9.7% in June 2022 to 9.5% in September 2022.

In the US, the vacancy decrease was -60 bps from 10.4% to 9.8% from June to September. The vacancy in US Flagships fell by -70 bps to 7.6% from June to September 2022 and for US Regionals, the vacancy dropped from 11.9% to 10.9% while CBD assets, most affected by work from home, had a vacancy level of 23.7%.

4. Commercial Partnerships and Marketing

Revenue from Commercial Partnerships10 increased from €46.0 Mn in 9M-2021 to €76.5 Mn in 9M-2022. This includes €28.1 Mn for the new Media, Brand & Data Partnerships activity.

In October, the Group announced the creation of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency. This is in line with the Group’s strategy presented at its Investor Day in March to grow revenues from media advertising, brand experience and data partnerships, turning significant footfall across its European assets into a qualified audience, while also leveraging the Westfield brand’s significant value to retailers.

URW expects to generate €75 Mn in annual net revenues11 in Europe by 2024 for the Media, Brand & Data Partnerships activity, a +€45 Mn increase compared to 2021, with strong growth potential beyond the plan horizon.

As announced in May, URW rolled out the Westfield brand to three new Flagship centres in Europe, including Westfield Parquesur in Madrid, Westfield Täby Centrum in Stockholm, and Westfield Mokotów in Warsaw.

5. New Openings

Les Ateliers Gaîté is a sustainable mixed-use redevelopment that integrates residential, offices and a hotel alongside new community-oriented retail and amenities that meet the needs of local residents and workers, as well as a wide range of restaurant and entertainment options – including the first Food Society food hall in Paris with 15 kiosks and 3 bars. The development also incorporates 62 social housing units which will be owned by the City of Paris and triples the area dedicated to public services, including a new municipal library and a childcare centre.

After the successful delivery of the refurbishment of the 52,000 sqm Pullman Montparnasse hotel, operated by Accor, in H2-

2021, and a 13,000 sqm office project in H1-2022, fully let to Accor Group’s co-working operator Wojo, the Group inaugurated the final part of Les Ateliers Gaîté project, a three-floor 28,800 sqm shopping and lifestyle destination, over 90% let.

6. Disposals

In July 2022, URW completed the disposal of Gera Arcaden, closed the sale of Almere Centrum, Carré Sénart Shopping Parc and URW’s partner in Aupark exercised its call option for the acquisition of an additional 27% stake. On September 30, 2022, URW completed the sale of Villeneuve 2.

With these transactions, URW has completed €3.2 Bn of its €4.0 Bn European disposals programme. The Group remains in active discussions with potential buyers on mature office and retail assets that are not core to its strategy. Given current market conditions, the Group now expects to complete the European disposals programme in 2023.

In the US, URW announced the sale of Westfield Santa Anita, a regional shopping centre, in August for $537.5 Mn (at 100%, URW share 49%).

The Group is in active discussions in relation to its regional assets and continues to work actively on its Flagship assets. Turnover, leasing and vacancy metrics reinforce the desirability and intrinsic value of these assets.

URW is committed to completing its deleveraging programme through the radical reduction of its financial exposure to the US. The performance of the Group’s assets, as well as its strong liquidity position, will allow URW to pursue this plan in an organised and timely manner.

7. Financial resources

As at September 30, 2022, the Group’s net financial debt12 decreased to €23.3 Bn (from €24.1 Bn as at June 30, 2022) and the cash on hand13 increased to €3.0 Bn (from €2.4 Bn as at June 30, 2022), supported by the disposals achieved in Q3-2022.

Since end of September, the Group has signed €550 Mn of sustainability-linked term loans with a 5-year maturity (including the refinancing of €150 Mn debt maturing in January 2023).

This additional liquidity will further strengthen the Group’s cash position to €3.4 Bn13. This compares with €3.2 Bn of debt maturing by December 2024 and €4.5 Bn including the hybrid with a 2023 call date.

In addition, as at September 30, 2022, the Group’s credit lines fully undrawn position amounted to €10.0 Bn including €3.7 Bn maturing over the next twelve months. URW is considering opportunities to extend or renew part of these lines.

Taking into account this liquidity and undrawn credit facilities and thanks to its long-dated debt maturity, the Group has secured more than 36 months of financing needs14 (assuming the reinstatement of a dividend for fiscal year 2023 and the reimbursement of the 2023 hybrid).

Thanks to improved operational performance and debt reduction, the Net debt/EBITDA ratio15/16 improved from 11.0x on June 30, 2022 to 10.4x on September 30, 2022. The ICR16 remained stable between H1-2022 and 9M-2022 at 4.5x.

Furthermore, the Group’s debt is fully hedged for the coming years, with hedging instruments and fixed debt of more than €20.0 Bn over 2022-2025 and of over €15 Bn in 2026.

8. ESG

The sustainability leadership of URW has been recognised externally by its long-term presence in the top quartile of all ESG ratings. URW ranks 1st in the entire Real Estate sector17 according to Sustainalytics. In Q3-2022, URW renewed its AAA from MSCI ESG rating, consistently since 2014, and received for the 11th time a ‘5 Star’ rating in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), which recognises entities placed in the top 20%.

The company has already achieved a -27% reduction of its total carbon footprint since 201518, and is on track to achieve its target of a -50% reduction by 2030 by implementing a range of initiatives such as the supply of its assets with renewable electricity for common use. With a 15% reduction of its energy intensity globally since 2015, URW is also on track to reach its target of permanently reducing its total energy intensity by -30%. In the context of the current energy crisis, URW has announced it will improve its energy efficiency in Europe by an additional -15%. This includes a -20% reduction for France, beyond requirements, and further increased its energy-saving approach across all of its shopping centres to support wider government and private sector efforts to address the European energy crisis.19

The recent delivery of Les Ateliers Gaîté represents a living example of URW’s sustainability ambition, demonstrating strong performance with a 40% reduction in energy used for heating. This will result in 880 tonnes of avoided CO 2 emissions each year.

9. Outlook





Based on the performance of the first nine months of 2022, including a strong Q3 that confirms the positive trend seen in H1, the Group is upgrading its 2022 AREPS guidance from at least €8.90 to at least €9.10 per share.

The Group assumes no major COVID-19 or energy-related restrictions, or any major disruption to the macro-economic environment.



10. Financial schedule

The next financial events in the Group’s calendar will be:

February 9, 2023: 2022 Full-Year Results (before market opening)

April 26, 2023: Q1-2023 trading update

May 11, 2023: AGM Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

