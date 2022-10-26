Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

ONE PILL CAN KILL: Enough Fentanyl Seized in Past Few Months to Kill the Entire Population of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is announcing, that in just the past few months, authorities have seized enough fentanyl that could kill the entire population of Florida. This announcement is following an 11-pound drug bust by the

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

, a record-breaking seizure for the agency. This terrible news comes as Attorney General Moody continues to fight in court to force Biden to secure the border and stop the influx of this deadly drug.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This is terrible news, and I am afraid it will only get worse. With enough fentanyl seized in just a few short months to kill the entire population of Florida, it’s not hard to imagine how much is being sold on our streets undetected. While Florida law enforcement is doing a tremendous job interdicting deadly drugs, if Biden will not do his job and secure the border, our state will be overrun and the death toll from fentanyl overdoses will continue to increase.”

Earlier in October, Attorney General Moody announced a massive drug bust involving more than 50 pounds of fentanyl. To read more about the major drug seizure, click here .

Additional fentanyl cases from around the state in the past few months include:



Attorney General Moody continues to fight the Biden administration in court to force the federal government to enforce public safety immigration laws. More information about several of these cases are linked below:

Attorney General Moody recently recognized Red Ribbon Week, a national event to support drug-free lives for all Americans across the nation. Attorney General Moody highlighted multiple resources for parents to utilize to help have conversations with their children about the dangers of drug use. For more information, click

here

.