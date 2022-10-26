NAR Releases 2023 Statistical and Forecast News Release Schedule
/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2023 statistical and forecast news release schedule.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
2023 Statistical and Forecast News Release Schedule
*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
|JANUARY
|Fri., Jan. 20
|December Existing-Home Sales
|Fri., Jan. 27
|December Pending Home Sales Index
|FEBRUARY
|Thu., Feb. 9
|Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Tue., Feb. 21
|January Existing-Home Sales
|Mon., Feb. 27
|January Pending Home Sales Index
|MARCH
|Tue., Mar. 21
|February Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Mar. 29
|February Pending Home Sales Index
|APRIL
|Thu., Apr. 20
|March Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Apr. 27
|March Pending Home Sales Index
|MAY
|Tue., May 9
|First Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., May 18
|April Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., May 25
|April Pending Home Sales Index
|JUNE
|Thu., June 22
|May Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., June 29
|May Pending Home Sales Index
|JULY
|Thu., July 20
|June Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., July 27
|June Pending Home Sales Index
|AUGUST
|Thu., Aug. 10
|Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Tue., Aug. 22
|July Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Aug. 30
|July Pending Home Sales Index
|SEPTEMBER
|Thu., Sep. 21
|August Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Sep. 28
|August Pending Home Sales Index
|OCTOBER
|Thu., Oct. 19
|September Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Oct. 26
|September Pending Home Sales Index
|NOVEMBER
|Thu., Nov. 9
|Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Tue., Nov. 21
|October Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Nov. 30
|October Pending Home Sales Index
|DECEMBER
|Wed., Dec. 20
|November Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Dec. 28
|November Pending Home Sales Index
Tentative Timing of NAR Research Reports and Surveys
2023 NAR Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends – First Quarter
2023 Profile of International Activity in U.S. Residential Real Estate – Third Quarter
2023 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – Fourth Quarter
The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.
