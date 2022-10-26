HG Insights Recognized For Long-Term Commitment to Keeping Customer Data Secure With SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

This achievement is a testament to the technology intelligence leader's 10+ years of experience effectively managing customer data

HG Insights, technology intelligence provider to 9/10 Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification, a milestone achievement.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is based on the following "Trust Services Criteria": security, availability, and confidentiality. The certification provides assurance that the above Trust Services Criteria are in place to effectively safeguard customer data. By achieving this certification, HG has demonstrated their dedication to securely handling customer data over an extended period of time.

The need for stringent regulatory compliance is growing every year. In the first half of 2022, there were over 817 data compromises in the United States.1 Meanwhile, over the course of the same time, over 53 million individuals were affected by data compromises, which include data breaches, data leakage, and data exposure.2

Chief Information Security Officer Eric Etherington said, "It's more important than ever for companies to securely handle customer data. In the 15+ years I've worked in information security, I see the pace of data breaches increasing. As the use of data becomes more and more prevalent, so does the sophistication of methods used to compromise data sources — that's why it's so important to adhere to SOC 2 criteria whenever you're working with customer data."

HG Insights' Commitment to Customers

By achieving the Type 2 designation through a comprehensive third-party audit, HG has demonstrated its commitment to the strictest security guidelines to keeping customer information safe.

A little over a year ago, HG earned the SOC 2 Type 1 certification. Type 1 audits the Trust Services Criteria at a single point in time, while Type 2 audits them over a 12-month period to prove that their internal controls continue to work well. The award of this certification shows that HG Insights has sustained the internationally recognized security standards they had previously attained by their SOC 2 Type 1 certification.

After almost two years of hard work on process development, security mitigation, and documentation, HG demonstrated sustainable protocols and controls for security, availability, and confidentiality for several products including the HG Insights Platform, HG Universe, and DaaS. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is yet another affirmation of HG's operational excellence and assurance to keep customer data secure and confidential.

"The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a testament to our ability to meet the highest compliance standards while securely providing data-driven insights to our customers," said CTO Robert Fox. "Just as our data gives customers the insights they need to act with confidence, this certification instills confidence that we will protect our customers' data."

This certification is the latest achievement in a noteworthy year for HG Insights. In addition to winning several awards, the technology intelligence market leader recently released an updated Salesforce Connector, which integrates directly with their new HG Insights Platform 2.0, enabling customers to activate HG Insights in Salesforce natively to optimize their Go-To-Market motions and navigate rapidly changing markets.

1, 2 Statista. "Annual number of data compromises…". July 2022.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, global provider in data-driven insights to 90% of Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, is your Go-To-Market intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into technology intelligence—on installations, spend, and contract details paired with cloud product usage, adoption, and spend—to provide B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day to produce a detailed census of the technologies companies use to run their businesses.

HG Insights is a registered trademark and service mark for HG Insights, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

