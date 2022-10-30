World Premier Global Virtual Tennis Tournament "Tennis Esports Cup 2022"
Join the “Tennis Esports Cup 2022”, Nov 5th until Jan 15th, 2023 and win up to $10,000VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennis fans are invited to play the first global VR tennis tournament on a virtual court accessible online from anywhere and anytime. Tennis Esports is a virtual sports application developed by the Vienna-based startup VR Motion Learning.
You may have tested “Tennis Esports” at the Wilson booth at the US Open 2022 in Flushing Meadows or seen it on ABC News, ESPN, ESTV or other networks. Tennis Esports provides an interactive tennis experience. It can be played virtually anywhere by anyone. All you need is a Meta Quest 2 headset and off you go.
You may train different exercises with a virtual ball machine, try to hit a high score in an Arcade game, match your friends online or even play against yourself.
This is the biggest VR tennis tournament ever.
For the first time, hundreds of tennis players from around the world will meet on Tennis Esports virtual reality courts and compete for $1,000 - $10,000. The more players, the bigger the prize pool.
A world premiere virtual format.
Play whenever you like, enter when you can. The more you play, the more points you get, and that’s basically it. Matches last around 5-10 mins, and you’ll be able to compete from any city, category, or level. You can be an experienced tennis player or complete beginner in the real world, but for VR tennis, you may need to practise a bit first.
You’ll need to own or know someone with an Oculus Quest 2, and we recommend stable and strong internet connection for global match making.
Entry is FREE and registration does not close. The earlier you start the more chance you have of winning.
Here the link: http://www.tennis-esports.com/cup
Come and play the Tennis Esports Cup 2022.
Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
+43 680 5021059
email us here