S&S Activewear Announces CEO Transition as President Frank Myers Becomes New CEO

Current CEO Jim Shannon Transitions to Vice Chairman on the BoardBOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&S Activewear (“S&S”), a leading wholesaler of apparel and accessories in North America, today announced that, effective November 1st, the current President, Frank Myers, will be named Chief Executive Officer as Jim Shannon transitions from his role as CEO to Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors.
Mr. Myers joined S&S in 2009, and was named President last year after serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He has played an integral role in the company’s nationwide expansion and acquisition strategy over the past decade, and has supported Mr. Shannon in key company decisions. Mr. Myers and the leadership team were instrumental in guiding the company through the pandemic, ensuring S&S retained all of its employees during that difficult period.
"Frank is a seasoned executive. His breadth of experience makes him the ideal candidate for overseeing S&S’s next chapter, and I believe there is no one better fit to handle this position,” said Mr. Shannon. “With Frank’s leadership and the combined expertise of the executive team, S&S will continue to provide excellent service to our customers, leading the company into the future.”
“I feel humbled to be representing such an amazing company and team,” Mr. Myers said. “I’m grateful to lead a company with such talented and dedicated employees, and I’m very proud of what we’ve built together over the years.”
Mr. Myers was quick to note that business strategies and operational leadership at S&S are not changing. His major initiatives are to continue the company’s relationship-first approach and ensure everyone – employees, customers and vendors – works collaboratively to achieve growth.
"As we move forward, we will remain committed to the values and principles that have served us well in the past," Mr. Myers continued. "I believe that maintaining our key relationships and focusing on collaboration will help us achieve our goals more efficiently and effectively."
In the time since CD&R acquired the business, S&S has added talent across the organization, notably expanding its salesforce, operations staff, and executive team. Mr. Myers will lead the business alongside veterans Keith Shannon (Chief Revenue Officer) and Brian Beale (Chief Technology Officer) as well as newly hired executives Joy Kelly (Chief Human Resources Officer) and Christopher Kodosky (Chief Financial Officer).
“We are thankful for Jim’s stewardship of S&S Activewear. Jim and his team have built a formidable business with multiple layers of sustainable advantage,” said John Compton, Operating Partner at CD&R and Chairman of the Board. “We are equally excited to announce the appointment of Frank Myers to CEO and a member of the Board of Directors. Frank has a distinguished track record of success, and we look forward to partnering with him and his team for future growth.”
S&S began as a Midwest-based regional company and has since grown into the second-largest wholesaler of imprintable apparel and accessories. This is thanks in large part to Jim Shannon, who has been essential in spearheading the company’s success. Mr. Shannon has led the company since last March, and over his 30-year tenure at the company, he has built the S&S name as a customer, employee and vendor partner.
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL, S&S Activewear is the leading wholesaler to the imprintable apparel and uniform market in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 80 brands, including adidas, Champion, and Columbia. The wholesaler specializes in blank sportswear, corporate apparel, and accessories—including everything from basic garments to fashion-forward styles—and features the best selection the industry has to offer.
