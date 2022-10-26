Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,889 in the last 365 days.

LeasePoint Funding Group Reports Record-Breaking $35 Million Q3

With this latest achievement, LeasePoint continues to set the new standard for speed and simplicity as one of the leading providers of equipment leasing and financing solutions nationwide

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In another sign of its impressive growth trajectory, LeasePoint Funding Group (LeasePoint) announced that it generated over $35 million in originations during the third quarter of 2022 — a staggering 300% increase compared to the same period last year

Four talented new team members made this unprecedented success possible by unlocking the potential of businesses across a range of industries through fresh leads and new opportunities.

"Our newly onboarded salespeople — Greg Larson, Peter Baumgarth, Tami McEntire, and Joseph Siederman — have helped us achieve record-breaking success," said Managing Director Jeff Markim. "We are proud to have them on our team and look forward to continued growth in the coming months." 

With this latest achievement, LeasePoint continues to set the new standard for speed and simplicity as one of the leading providers of equipment leasing and financing solutions nationwide.

About LeasePoint Funding Group

LeasePoint Funding Group is one of the fastest-growing equipment finance companies in the country, setting a new standard for speed and simplicity. With significant equity backing, LeasePoint operates as a hybrid independent funder and lessor, enabling increased diversification, flexibility, and virtually unlimited funding. 

With roots in Austin, Texas, LeasePoint leverages local expertise to develop a proprietary loan origination system that uses automated underwriting, one-page documents, and same-day funding to deliver the fastest and easiest process in the market. 

To learn more, visit www.leasepoint.com or email help@leasepointfg.com.

Contact Information:
Jeffrey Markim
Managing Partner
marketing@leasepointfg.com
(855) 553-2735

Related Images






Image 1: LeasePoint Funding Group Reports Record-Breaking $35 Million Q3



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

LeasePoint Funding Group Reports Record-Breaking $35 Million Q3

LeasePoint Funding Group Reports Record-Breaking $35 Million Q3

You just read:

LeasePoint Funding Group Reports Record-Breaking $35 Million Q3

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.