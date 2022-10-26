LeasePoint Funding Group Reports Record-Breaking $35 Million Q3

With this latest achievement, LeasePoint continues to set the new standard for speed and simplicity as one of the leading providers of equipment leasing and financing solutions nationwide

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In another sign of its impressive growth trajectory, LeasePoint Funding Group (LeasePoint) announced that it generated over $35 million in originations during the third quarter of 2022 — a staggering 300% increase compared to the same period last year.

Four talented new team members made this unprecedented success possible by unlocking the potential of businesses across a range of industries through fresh leads and new opportunities.

"Our newly onboarded salespeople — Greg Larson, Peter Baumgarth, Tami McEntire, and Joseph Siederman — have helped us achieve record-breaking success," said Managing Director Jeff Markim. "We are proud to have them on our team and look forward to continued growth in the coming months."



About LeasePoint Funding Group

LeasePoint Funding Group is one of the fastest-growing equipment finance companies in the country, setting a new standard for speed and simplicity. With significant equity backing, LeasePoint operates as a hybrid independent funder and lessor, enabling increased diversification, flexibility, and virtually unlimited funding.

With roots in Austin, Texas, LeasePoint leverages local expertise to develop a proprietary loan origination system that uses automated underwriting, one-page documents, and same-day funding to deliver the fastest and easiest process in the market.

To learn more, visit www.leasepoint.com or email help@leasepointfg.com.

Contact Information:

Jeffrey Markim

Managing Partner

marketing@leasepointfg.com

(855) 553-2735



