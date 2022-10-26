Calgary-Based CIPR Communications Wins Three 2022 WebAwards
This is the second year the Web Marketing Association has recognized the innovative digital marketing and communications agency.
Willow Lake Métis Nation and MRO Electronic Supply Ltd. are both valued clients with dynamic stories to tell. We are grateful to share these awards with them.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPR Communications, a strategy-first marketing and communications agency, has done it again. For the second year in a row, the Calgary-based agency has been recognized for their website development, receiving three collaborative awards: Government Standard of Excellence and Non-Profit Standard of Excellence for their work with Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN), and Outstanding Website for their work with MRO Electronic Supply Ltd. (MRO).
— Christina Pilarski, CEO of CIPR Communications
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized for our website design work,” says Christina Pilarski, CEO of CIPR Communications. “Willow Lake Métis Nation and MRO Electronic Supply Ltd. are both valued clients with dynamic stories to tell. We are grateful to share these awards with them.”
WLMN is a Métis community whose members primarily reside in Anzac, Alberta. The awards for their website, Government Standard of Excellence and Non-Profit Standard of Excellence, were specific to the Nation’s citizen website and online resource hub, which serves as a central site for citizens to access key resources and information.
“Words cannot express how much pride our Nation has in being recognized for these awards,” says Justin Bourque, CEO of WLMN. “Our citizens are the backbone of our community. To be formally recognized for how we deliver services as a self-governing Nation is truly an honour.”
Calgary-based MRO manufacturers high-quality custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses for a variety of industries from defence to oil and gas. Their website received the 2022 Outstanding Website award.
“As a manufacturer of custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses for challenging environments, ensuring clients have easy-to-access information to address their complex – and often critical – concerns is of the utmost importance,” explains Phil Stiles, managing director of MRO Calgary. “I am proud of our website and of the accolade it has received.”
This is the second year in a row CIPR Communications received WebAwards. In 2021, CIPR was awarded Outstanding Website for their work with Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Golf Resort and Education Standard of Excellence for their work with Métis Crossing Cultural Heritage Gathering Centre.
CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America. CIPR puts its clients and their business goals at the centre of everything they do and their strategies, execution, and reporting all focus on adding value.
CIPR Communications is a strategy-first agency, meaning they take the time upfront with every client to understand business goals, their competitive environment, past marketing and communications successes and failures, and the strength of their marketing and communications foundation.
About Willow Lake Métis Nation
Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) is a Métis community whose citizens now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta. WLMN's roots lie in the history of the fur trade in Alberta and the economic and political circumstances that evolved during and after the fur trade. The historical Willow Lake community was close to trade and travel routes that connected Fort McMurray and Willow Lake to Lac La Loche to the east, to Fort Chipewyan to the north, and to Lac La Biche to the south. Willow Lake Métis people lived on and derived their livelihood from the lands between these locations through much of the later fur trade period, and WLMN people continue to use these lands to exercise their Indigenous rights, sustain their culture and identity as Métis people, support their community, and pass their knowledge and way of life on to their descendants. Key Métis family lines represented in the WLMN community include Bourque, Cardinal, Huppie, Lavallee, McKenzie, Quintal, and Whitford.
About MRO Electronic Supply Ltd.
MRO Electronic Supply Ltd. (MRO) is a manufacturer of high-quality custom connectivity solutions. They manufacture overmolded cable assemblies, wiring harnesses, rack builds, electronic enclosures, control panels, control systems and more, and their clients come from a range of industries including defence, mining, oil and gas, tech, and agriculture. MRO specializes in manufacturing rugged solutions for harsh environments and mission critical applications. With more than 25 years of experience, they are a manufacturer you can rely on.
