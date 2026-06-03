CIPR Communications Shares Digital Authority Expertise at WSI’s 2026 Global Convention

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America.

Calgary agency brings AI-enabled insights and hands-on tools to the WSI global network in Cabo San Lucas

The WSI convention gives us a chance to put our thinking in front of a global network and stress-test it against what consultants are seeing on the ground in other markets.” — Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIPR Communications is attending WSI’s 2026 Global Convention, held June 2-5 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where agency leadership will facilitate sessions on AI-enabled revenue strategy and brand building, and offer live digital authority audits to help WSI consultants see exactly where their clients stand.The annual convention brings together WSI’s global network of digital marketing and AI consultants to sharpen real-world capabilities and explore what practical AI adoption looks like for the businesses they serve.Founder and CEO Christina Pilarski will facilitate a roundtable focused on brand building in today’s AI-driven landscape. Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications, will lead a session exploring how businesses can turn AI opportunities into measurable digital revenue.Alongside those sessions, CIPR will offer on-the-spot digital authority audits, giving WSI consultants a real-time look at how their clients are performing across search, AI results, and earned media.“Digital authority isn’t a tactic, it’s the foundation everything else is built on,” said Peter Pilarski. “The WSI convention gives us a chance to put our thinking in front of a global network and stress-test it against what consultants are seeing on the ground in other markets.”CIPR has spent the past several years developing its digital authority methodology through client work across tourism, professional services, and B2B sectors, examining how brands earn visibility and credibility not just in traditional search, but in AI-generated results and across the channels where buying decisions actually happen.“There’s no shortage of AI noise right now, but what business owners want is practical,” said Christina Pilarski. “They want to know what this actually looks like for their business. That’s the conversation we’re going to Cabo to have, and the audits give consultants something concrete to walk away with.”About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is a Calgary-based digital PR and marketing agency known for its AI-enabled approach to communications. The agency serves clients in tourism, professional services, and B2B sectors, and discloses AI use across its work as part of its commitment to transparency.

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