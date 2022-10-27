Industry-veteran, Michael Wilgus, appointed as Abyde Ambassador

With his appointment, our efforts to revolutionize compliance for independent practices will grow exponentially.” — Chris Wheaton, Abyde Senior VP of Sales & Strategic Partnerships

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together, Michael Wilgus and Abyde announce the recent appointment of Michael Wilgus as the first Abyde Ambassador.

As an Abyde Ambassador, Wilgus will serve as a bridge between Abyde and independent practices addressing the need for compliance programs to be more automated and complete. Wilgus understands firsthand the struggle practices face to achieve and maintain compliance as they continue to rely on a single person to manage, assess, document, and address areas of risk. The coupling of Wilgus’ experience and Abyde's revolutionary software provides a solution to practices across the nation that allows them to refocus their efforts back on their patient experience.

“We are so excited to have an expert from the dental industry be our first Abyde Ambassador,” said Chris Wheaton, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. “With his appointment, our efforts to revolutionize compliance for independent practices will grow exponentially. Wilgus’ background and understanding of the independent practice environment are essential for Abyde as we continue to grow our HIPAA and OSHA solutions.”

“In a nutshell, my goal with Abyde is to help as many dentists as possible achieve and maintain compliance,” said Michael Wilgus. “I believe Abyde provides not only the best in class solution to accomplish this but they are the first of their kind to simplify compliance for any practice.”

About Michael Wilgus

With over 20 years of experience, Wilgus understands the challenges dentists face in running profitable and compliant practices. As an industry expert, his experience includes dental practice consulting, operational oversight of 56 specialty practices in a major DSO, national public speaking, and most recently serving as the Director of Business Development for Endorsed Services at the California Dental Association. Wilgus is dedicated to helping dentists build and operate thriving practices that allow providers to serve patients and practice dentistry on their terms.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.