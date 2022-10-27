KYAN Therapeutics raises USD $5.0M for its Pre-Series A funding
Singapore headquartered KYAN to launch personalized treatment assay for cancer patients following publication of landmark study with leading cancer centersSINGAPORE, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Therapeutics, a biotech company with novel personalized medicine and drug-dose combination optimization technology, announced today the completion of an oversubscribed USD $5.0 million Pre-Series A fundraising round to advance clinical development, expand lab infrastructure and treat more patients globally. The round was led by Altara Ventures. Joining this round was Enterprise Singapore (SEEDS Capital), K3 Ventures, and prominent angel investors. Gavin Teo, General Partner of Altara Ventures, joins KYAN’s Board of Directors and said “Kyan is integrating tech and science to deliver the optimal combination of therapies to help treat cancer patients. They are literally saving lives through personalized cancer medicine”.
This news comes on the heels of KYAN’s recent announcement of positive clinical study findings on its guided treatment platform for patients with relapsed and refractory lymphoma. The prospective and interventional study resulted in 59% of treated patients with improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to their last line of treatment. Lisa Chow, COO of KYAN Therapeutics, remarked “It has truly been a banner year for KYAN as we have further validated and demonstrated the clinical feasibility of our technology with multiple clinical collaborators.” Clinical utility data for other cancer indications will be presented at upcoming medical conferences later this year.
Hugo Saavedra, Chairman and CEO of KYAN Therapeutics said “KYAN is on a mission to bridge the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. We are very fortunate to get the support from the investment community to bring our mission to life. The proceeds of fundraising will help KYAN establish our commercial lab, fund additional clinical trials, and expand our team. KYAN has ambitious goals to expand globally, and Singapore is the perfect place for us to set up our new global headquarter given the access to strategic investors, leading clinical collaborators and great talent.”
About KYAN
KYAN Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that tackles the complexity of cancer by combining small data AI and biological experiments. Our technology platforms were developed in collaboration with UCLA and the National University of Singapore to redefine how therapies are developed and offered to patients. From drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers an efficient solution to identify the optimal outcome to millions of possible drug-dose combinations. KYAN's technology has been peer reviewed in several reputable and high impact factor journals and implemented in multiple clinical studies.
Media Contact:
Lisa Chow
email us here