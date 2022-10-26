IVY TECH TO OFFER ACCELERATED STATEWIDE IT CERTIFICATION PROGRAMS
Ivy+ IT Academy to provide immersive, market-relevant certification training programs for the most in-demand information technology careersINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
The IT Academy begins classes in early 2023. Students will be able to take courses from any Ivy Tech campus or site or online as their circumstances demand. Some of the initial certifications available through the program will include IT support, cybersecurity, mobile application development, and certifications from some of the world’s most respected and in-demand technology providers such as Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Cisco.
Students new to the IT industry can rapidly and inexpensively obtain a range of skills, and if they desire to deepen their education, proceed to enroll in academic programs offered by the Ivy Tech School of IT to obtain a degree. Ivy+ Career Link services will also be available statewide to attract students to the high demand careers in IT and ensure that all students are career ready and are matched with an employer after completing a certification offered by the Academy.
“Ivy Tech is known for our affordability, so the Ivy+ IT Academy will align with that,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College. “The Ivy+ IT Academy is designed to meet students and industry partners exactly where they are, with exactly the training they need, when they need it.”
“We’ve partnered with the biggest tech companies in the world in order to accelerate learning and provide rapid upskilling to Indiana students through the most thorough and comprehensive IT portfolio training anywhere,” said Matt Etchison, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Ivy Tech Community College.
The Ivy+ IT Academy will have a presence in every service territory and campus in the state as it scales up. Additionally, certain campuses will serve as “Centers of Excellence” for specific topics, providing intense “boot camp” and summer programming designed to serve the rest of the state.
Students can take courses offered by the IT Academy on a full-time or part-time basis, and the IT Academy offers flexible course options designed to meet the training needs of employers and students. The program will be the most affordable provider of IT training, and bootcamps in Indiana. Pricing widely varies by subject matter and length of program. For example, some programs are as short as two days and some are four weeks.
Visit the IT Academy webpage to learn more or email the IT Academy at ITAcademy@ivytech.edu for questions or more information.
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree. Follow Ivy Tech on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information.
