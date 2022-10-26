UberFi CEO Tom Meredith Will be Featured Speaker at Prestigious LA Blockchain Summit
These are incredible, if challenging, times for blockchain technology and crypto industry companies. Those companies left standing present great value and will lead the way toward a great future.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Meredith, the CEO of UberFi – which provides Central Banks with a turn-key solution to issue a “Stable coin” or digital version of a country’s fiat currency, will be a featured speaker at the prestigious LA Blockchain Summit, North America's Leading Web3 Conference & Expo, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center November 1-3.
— Tom Meredith, the founder of UberFi and inventor of the “Smart Contract"
Meredith will speak about the rapidly evolving opportunities in digital currencies and their ancillary and/or complementary support systems, and how these systems need to improve trust between counterparties, and in the solutions themselves, to accelerate adoption.
“These are incredible, if challenging, times for blockchain technology and crypto industry participants,” said Meredith. “Those companies left standing present great value and will lead the way forward toward a great future. I’m honored to be sharing some insights on that future at this great conference.”
About UberFi
UberFi was founded by Tom Meredith in 2020 to provide Central Banks with a turn-key solution to issue a “Stable coin” or digital version of a country’s fiat currency. UberFi also goes further than competitive blockchain technology companies by solving the problem every new payment platform encounters – immediate adoption.
It provides a free mobile wallet to every consumer and retailer, so a Central Bank can issue UberFi’s stable coins as a digital currency that is instantly redeemable at Point-of-Sale for the purchase of goods and services, as well as being convertible in real-time to prepaid phone minutes via BitMinutes, UberFi’s sister company. UberFi’s model enables instant use and credibility for every consumer and retailer in the country and is the only fully-developed CBDC Ecosystem out rightly owned and developed by a single provider.
UberFi’s hybrid DLT architecture allows scaling for wholesale and interoperable cross-border settlements and for Central Banks to raise capital by issuing digitized bond offerings (Bond DeFi) using UberFi’s proprietary interest-bearing Smart Coins and artificial intelligence.
