Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Complications Like Obstetric Haemorrhage Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Postpartum Haemorrhage Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postpartum Haemorrhage Market size is estimated to reach $710 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Postpartum hemorrhage is surplus bleeding subsequent to the birth of a child. Postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is frequently defined as the loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml of blood within the earliest 24 hours succeeding childbirth. Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is the chief cause of global maternal mortality. Prophylactic uterotonic drugs may minimize blood loss and are normally endorsed. An obstetric hemorrhage can happen prior to or following delivery, but over 80% of cases develop postpartum. The increased bleeding following Cesarean delivery (C-section) resulting in postpartum bleeding is set to drive the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market. The augmented risk in conditions like placental abruption, placenta previa, overdistended uterus multiple baby pregnancy, and high blood pressure ailments of pregnancy is set to propel the growth of the Postpartum Hemorrhage Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Postpartum Hemorrhage Industry Outlook.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Postpartum-Hemorrhage-Market-Research-502217

Key Takeaways:

Geographically, North America Postpartum Hemorrhage Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing rate of postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage in the U.S. in the North American region.

Postpartum Haemorrhage Market growth is being driven by the rising pregnancy complexities like surplus bleeding and loss of blood following childbirth owing to typical causes like improper contraction of the uterus subsequent to birth. However, the precise evaluation of blood loss, recognition of hazard determinants, and timely identification of postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market.

Postpartum Haemorrhage Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502217

Segmental Analysis:

Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Postpartum Haemorrhage Market based on product type can be further segmented into Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter, Bakri Balloon Tamponade, By-Cath Balloon, Rusch Balloon, Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment and Uniject Prefilled Injection System. The Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter in the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding. Furthermore, the Uniject Prefilled Injection System segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to it being a one-in-all auto-disposable drug delivery system for subcutaneous or intramuscular injections utilized in the treatment of postpartum bleeding..

Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Type: The Postpartum Haemorrhage Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Oxytocin (Pitocin), Carboprost (Hemabate), Misoprostol (Cytotec), and Others. The Oxytocin (Pitocin) Segment held the largest market share in 2021. The surging application of oxytocin as the initial medicine for the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Carboprost (Hemabate) segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive utilization of carboprost in the treatment of serious bleeding following childbirth typically termed postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding.

Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Postpartum Haemorrhage Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Postpartum Haemorrhage Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing occurrences of postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage in the U.S. in the North American region. The progressive healthcare infrastructure and the increasing spending on healthcare in conjunction with soaring awareness of progressive postpartum hemorrhage treatments are further propelling the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the postpartum hemorrhage industry are -

1. 3RD Stone Design, Inc.,

2. Bactiguard AB

3. Zoex Niasg

4. Cook Medical, Inc.

5. Utah Medical Product, Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the postpartum hemorrhage market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502217

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Digital-Pregnancy-Test-Kit-Market-Research-508377

B. Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pregnancy-And-Fertility-Testing-Kits-Market-Research-501875

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062