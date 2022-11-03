Statrys Officially Launches its Mobile Application
Leading Hong Kong-based provider of business accounts, Statrys, announces the official launch of their Mobile App
HONG KONG, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong-based provider of business accounts, Statrys, officially launched its Mobile App.
The company has been providing business accounts to more than 3,5K small businesses since 2018. Now, with the introduction of its new mobile app, businesses can manage their finances from anywhere at any time.
Available for both iOS and Android devices, the Statrys Mobile App allows users to manage every aspect of their business account easily and conveniently.
The main features are: reviewing past transactions and statements, checking the balance of their account(s), making international payments, managing cards, tracking team card expenses, and more.
"We are very excited about launching our new mobile app. We believe this will make managing your account even more convenient and secure," said Bertrand Theaud, Founder of Statrys. "We know that customers love the convenience of being able to make payments anytime they want online or through an app.”
Previously available in the beta version, current Statrys users will not need to download a different app. The existing app will either update automatically, or users will be asked to update it in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.
For others, they’ll only need to download the Mobile App and log in to their account as if they were using the desktop version.
Founded in 2018 in Hong Kong Statrys offers multi-currency business accounts to SMEs and entrepreneurs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the British Virgin Islands. The company aims to become the most accessible and feature-rich payment option for businesses, bringing the entire experience of a full corporate account from a big bank to the palms of small businesses and their owners.
