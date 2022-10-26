Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the telecom infrastructure equipment market grew from $76.8 billion in 2021 to $84.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The telecom infrastructure equipment market is expected to grow to $107.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace has led to a rise in demand for telecommunications infrastructure equipment.

Key Trends In The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market

LTE networks provide the best ways for enhanced security of different business applications. These networks are making trends because they are economical, have low deployment cost and increased operational efficiency. The demand for growth in the private LTE network sector is witnessed because of the increased adoption of isolated systems.

Overview Of The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market

The telecom infrastructure equipment market consists of sales of telecom infrastructure equipment and related services for the purpose of telecommunication across the globe. Telecom infrastructure equipment businesses produce wired telephone and data communications hardware. This market deals with equipment such as PBX, central office switching hardware, LAN modems, multi-user modems, and other data communications hardware such as bridges, routers, and gateways.

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Switching Equipment, Bridges, Gateways And Routers, Others

• By Infrastructure: Wireless, Wired Infrastructure

• By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

• By Geography: The global telecom infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Huawei, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, NEC corporation, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm, ZTE, Corning, Motorola solutions, Juniper networks, Ciena corporation, Alcatel-Lucent, Alvarion, ECI Telecom, GTL Infra, HFCL Infotel Ltd, Native Networks, NELCO, Nortel and Tellabs

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of telecom infrastructure equipment industry. The market report gives telecom infrastructure equipment global market analysis, telecom infrastructure equipment global market size, telecom infrastructure equipment market growth drivers, telecom infrastructure equipment global market segments, telecom infrastructure equipment global market major players, telecom infrastructure equipment global market growth across geographies, telecom infrastructure equipment market trends and telecom infrastructure equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

