Advanced Driver Assistance Market - Top 5 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

APAC region account for the largest share of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market owing to the high vehicle production.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Driver Assistance Market is estimated to witness $80.1 billion by 2026 with 23.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. The advanced driver assistance systems are intended to assist the driver by providing efficiency, comfort, and safety while driving, as well as to improve the safety and security of the passenger, driver, and pedestrian. Moreover rising government involvement of various regions for promoting this Advanced Driver Assistance through investing high amount on such advanced technologies such as LiDAR sensor, head up displays, Automatic emergency braking and mandating various Advanced Driver Assistance systems in all vehicles is estimated to boost the market demand. For instance, the Japanese government in 2019 announced a plan to mandate advanced automatic-emergency braking in all passenger vehicles by November 2021. As a result of these factors, the Advanced Driver Assistance industry is estimated to witness significant growth.

Key Takeaways

1. Increasing awareness of vehicle safety and rise in concern for road accidents are major factors driving the market demand.

2. Stringent government regulations and support to meet the safety standards set by organisations such as the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety are projected to propel market growth.

3. APAC region account for the largest share of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market owing to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in the region.

Segmental Analysis:

Advanced Driver Assistance Market Segment Analysis - By System Application: Parking assistance system is majorly accepted in the market with a share of 15.9% owing to the advanced automated parking assistance. This system allows the user to find it parking place and park the vehicle automatically, thus due to such advanced system it is estimated to drive the Advanced Driver Assistance market size. In 2021 Lexus announced its next generation model NX equipped with remote park assistance an advanced driving support technology developed based on the Mobility Teammate Concept, to support safe, secure and smooth parking. Moreover, Driver Monitoring System helps the driver to be active while driving by detecting distraction and other disturbing factors due to which the chance of road accidents are aimed to reduce with high rate. Furthermore government are implementing regulations and supporting the advanced technology to control road accidents For instance, The European Union has proposed Vision Zero, a plan to reduce road deaths to zero by 2050. By 2022, major safety features such as lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and drowsiness and attention detection will be mandated in all new vehicles. Moreover From January 2019, all new passenger vehicles in South Korea must have automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning systems.

Advanced Driver Assistance Market Segment Analysis - By Sensor Type: The radar sensor for 360-degree car surveillance, aided by 24 GHz short- and mid-range radars, is gaining traction for high-resolution tracking. Moreover the radar sensors are mainly attributed towards application of automatic emergency braking which is estimated to drive the market demand. The Image Sensor makes driving much safer, day and night. Its advanced pixel technology with high-resolution that precisely identifies objects and roadways ensure safety of vehicle as well as the passengers and pedestrians.

Advanced Driver Assistance Market Segment Analysis - By Geography; APAC region account for the largest share 30.5% of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market owing to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in the countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. In 2019, China have made tire-pressure monitoring system mandatory for all vehicle, this regulation boost up the Advanced Driver Assistance industry. Moreover in 2019, the Japanese government has decided that all new and remodelled passenger cars sold in Japan must have automatic-emergency braking (AEB) and is said to mandate by November 2021 hence with such regulation the adoption of Automatic emergency braking by the manufacture will be increased, and thus due to such Standardization of ADAS is driving the demand for Advanced Driver Assistance industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Advanced Driver Assistance industry are -

1. Continental AG

2. ZF Friedrichshafen

3. Veoneer

4. Denso

5. Magna International Inc.

