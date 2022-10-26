Laboratory Filtration Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Accelerated Boost in the Spending on R&D in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry is set to Drive the Laboratory Filtration Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Filtration Market size is estimated to reach $4.66 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Laboratory Filtration is usually the mechanical or physical procedure that is utilized for the segregation of solids from fluids (liquids or gases) by interrupting a medium by way of which only the fluid can pass. Membrane filter has a recognized uniform porosity of fixed size (normally 0.45 µm) adequately tiny to capture microorganisms. Microfiltration and ultrafiltration are pressure-reliant techniques, which eliminate dissolved solids and add materials from water to a lower magnitude than nanofiltration and reverse osmosis. Membranes with a pore size of 0.1 – 10 µm carry out microfiltration. The magnitude to which the stream is purified relies on the impurities existing and the pore size of the membrane. The accelerated boost in the spending on R&D in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is set to drive the Laboratory Filtration Market. The great demand for membrane filtration technology like microfiltration and ultrafiltration and boost in focus on establishing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals is set to propel the growth of the Laboratory Filtration Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Laboratory Filtration Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Laboratory Filtration Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of key players like 3M Purification Company and the development of well-entrenched laboratories employing microfiltration and ultrafiltration in the North American region.

Laboratory Filtration Market growth is being driven by the increasing application of filtration procedures like microfiltration and ultrafiltration in clinical laboratories. However, the soaring cost of filters, particularly nano-filters makes them difficult to substitute and is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Laboratory Filtration Market.

Laboratory Filtration Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Laboratory Filtration Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Laboratory Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Laboratory Filtration Market based on the product can be further segmented into Filtration Media, Filtration Assemblies, and Filtration Accessories. The Filtration Media Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of membrane filters in microbial analysis, microfiltration, and ultrafiltration. The membrane filter technique is efficient for the supervision of drinking water and air quality. The increased trustworthiness of capsule filters owing to their ability to retain fewer microorganisms and detrimental bacteria is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Filtration Assemblies segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of microfiltration assemblies in the food and beverage sector for quality control.

Laboratory Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: The Laboratory Filtration Market based on technology can be further segmented into Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Vacuum Filtration, and Nanofiltration. The Microfiltration Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the heightening application of microfiltration in cold sterilization of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and enzymes and for the segregation of solid-liquid phases in different industries. Furthermore, the Ultrafiltration segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increased application of ultrafiltration in chemical and pharmaceutical production, food and beverage processing, and wastewater treatment owing to its usage in recycling flow or contributing value to ensuing products. The boost in the utilization of ultrafiltration in blood dialysis is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Laboratory Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Laboratory Filtration Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Laboratory Filtration Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The existence of R&D bases of principal pharmaceutical and biotechnological firms and outstanding research and academic institutes, which are the primary customers of filtration products employing techniques like microfiltration is further propelling the growth of the Laboratory Filtration Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the laboratory filtration industry are -

1. Merck KgaA

2. Danaher

3. 3M Company

4. Sartorius

5. GVS Filtration Inc.

