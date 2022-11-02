The Art of Passion by Moritz Staudte wins Best Advertising Film Award at the Vegas Movie Awards™

One of many energetic stills taken from The Art of Passion Another still taken from The Art of Passion A still from The Art of Passion, showing the dancer Corina Kinnear. For more, visit Moritz Staudte's website linked below.

The Art of Passion by Moritz Staudte wins both, Best Advertising Film and Best Cinematography, at the Vegas Movie Awards™

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art of Passion by Moritz Staudte wins Best Advertising Film and Best Cinematography Awards at the Vegas Movie Awards™The advertising film The Art of Passion is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Advertising Film, Award of Excellence and Best Cinematography, Award of Excellence.The Art of Passion tells the story of a contemporary dancer dressed in red getting ready to dance in the desert, as a Maserati GT races down the rocky Californian landscape. As she begins to dance, the Maserati GT gets closer and closer to the desert, until they finally they meet in the desert and engage in an exhilarating duet, both expressing how they’re driven by passion.The Art of Passion has been directed by Moritz Staudte. As a growing freelance director trying to face bigger challenges, The Art of Passion is the result of his first finished spec commercial. This spec commercial shows what you can achieve in very little time, with the joint passion of a team as excited as himself to visualise ideas.The Art of Passion managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to provide filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind The Art of Passion to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTA-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com This is Moritz Staudte’s statement after this important achievement: “I am beyond grateful for everyone’s belief and support in the making of this spec. It’s relieving to see how the project is starting to get the recognition the whole team deserves!”You can watch the trailer for The Art of Passion at: https://moritzstaudte.com/the-art-of-passion-maserati For more information about award-winning The Art of Passion visit https://www.imdb.com/title/tt20874874/?ref_=nm_knf_t2

