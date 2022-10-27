Jones Asset introduces promising owner and tenant benefits

JAM's mission is to provide our customers with the best real estate service possible while adhering to the highest standards of integrity & ethics

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jones Asset Management, a leading property management firm based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has announced new owner and tenant benefits in its portfolio.JAM mentioned incredible owner benefits such as tenants being placed based on the owner's preferences, rent being paid regardless of the tenant's occupancy, professionals and members of their families will be among the tenants at JAM, KYC documents will be collected and submitted in full, property audits will be performed every three months, and photographs of the property will be shared with the owner. Rent increases by 5% every 11 months. A long history with JAM ensures consistent rental income. And Proper property transfer in a rentable state.JAM stated fantastic tenant benefits that include JAM providing numerous options and frequent visits for each property at no cost, simple procedure with low service fees, simple identification of the property’s valid owner, complete transparency in all of JAM’s transactions, taking advantage of newly constructed properties at rock-bottom prices. The consumer can move into their desired property with only half the lease amount; the balance remits after customer moves in.JAM offers the following services : Property Analysis -JAM collects every dataset on residential property. JAM's goal is to use a systematic approach to gathering and examining property data, to create market-leading econometric forecasts, and to hire the best analysts to provide objective and independent insight.JAM has been committed to using a consistent approach to collecting and analyzing property data, establishing market-leading quantitative forecasts, and employing the best analysts to deliver independent and objective insight since 2005. JAM's primary goal has always been to assist clients in effectively executing their investment strategies by providing comprehensive research tools and factual marketing research. JAM collects and presents every residential, commercial, and industrial property dataset through powerful, user-friendly analytics. JAM property data is inclusive and provides a high level of insight.JAM offers services of:Facility Management - Building maintenance repairs or emergency response calls. Whether consumers require facilities management, property management, building maintenance repairs, or emergency response callouts, JAM can provide these services to resolve any issues efficiently and decisively, with a single point of contact - 24/7.Residential -Life's real estate journey is long, and customers' challenges at each stage are vastly different. That is why JAM Estate has compiled the most comprehensive guides available in the industry. If customers are starting, they’ll need JAM's help. JAM offers essential advice on how to find the home of a customer’s dreams, how to obtain financing, the buying process, and tips on finding the right home.JAM will show customers to select a property manager, ensure customers earn the correct income and maximize customer yield. Purchasing a home is the most significant financial commitment a consumer will ever make; JAM is here to help. While buying a home is an exciting new chapter in a customer’s life, the customer wants to ensure everything runs smoothly.Commercial/Industrial - In summary, JAM will conduct a full audit of all available premises that match the client's brief. JAM will then narrow the search, save time by accompanying the client on all inspections, and advice on all aspects of the transaction or negotiation. As a result, the client can rest assured that no stone has been left unturned. The commercial lettings process divides into stages, which JAM will oversee and advise you on corporate Headquarters, Style: studio/warehouse, self-contained property, solutions for services, budget-friendly lodging, and showroom/retail.JAM follows the ideology:"WE PUT YOU FIRST".The philosophy of JAM is that JAM listens to customers’ ideas, crafts a remedy, and designs something uniquely tailored to customers’ requirements. If JAM believes consumers are on the wrong track, one of our talented designers will assist in redirecting the consumer. JAM’s market-leading experts have extensive industry experience. JAM works for what consumers need in a way that works for the consumer, using the most recent market research and a tailored approach for each client.

