A Team Realty Group Introduces Exciting Buyer Assistance Programs
The Texas-based A-Team Realty Group unveils its fantastic buyer assistance programs in Fort bend.KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Team Realty Group, a leading realty team in Fort Bend, Texas, is thrilled to announce the introduction of the exciting buyer assistance program for homebuyers in Fort Bend County called the Right to Purchase Program. This new program will help first-time home buyers by offering them a variety of resources, such as rent-to-own options, free housing appraisals, free pre-qualification reports, free credit checks, and more. It also aims to provide low-cost financing and other assistance such as down payment assistance, closing cost reduction, and more!
The Right to Purchase program is an excellent option for those looking to buy their first home as it allows clients to find a home they want to rent and may also like to buy at any time within the next three years. The lease will be based on the homebuyer's income and savings. Process is simple: find a home, get approved, purchase the property, and then the lease option period begins.
To qualify for the Right to Purchase program, one must meet all of these requirements such as, an annual household income of $50,000, a credit score of at least 550 and six months of stable employment that has been verified through third-party sources. This will ensure the home buyer can meet the minimum requirements.
A buyer assistance program is a great way to help reduce the load for first-time home buyers with their down payment, closing costs, and more. This can be especially important in today's tight real estate market.
The team offers free consultations to educate clients on their options when buying a new home, including how much money they can afford to spend and whether or not renting is correct. The A Team will also answer any other questions they may have regarding this process.
"A Team Realty Group is excited to introduce the Right To Purchase Program. The Right To Purchase Program will help people achieve the dream of home ownership by providing perspective home buyers with a free consultation and education on loan programs in Texas," said Aaron Hinkston, Co-founder at A Team Realty Group.
He also added, "The home loan program is open to first-time buyers who reside within Fort Bend County, Texas, and have been pre-approved for conventional financing."
Anyone looking for a real estate team to help with their home search should contact A Team Realty Group in Fort Bend, Texas. The group consists of dedicated professionals who are ready and willing to answer any questions that one may have about buying or selling a property.
About A Team Realty Group:
Real Estate Partners Jon White and Aaron Hinkston started A Team Realty Group to provide residents of Texas with home buying solutions. The organization is known for its paramount customer relations.
