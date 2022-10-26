Gluten Free Flour Market to Reach $5.6 billion by 2030: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased demand for bakery products during the holiday season, as well as an increase in health-related issues, have aided the product’s growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Gluten Free Flour Market size was estimated at $5.6 billion in 2020, projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increased prevalence of celiac disease, as well as a growing population turning to healthier diets, are driving the Gluten Free Flour Industry. Gluten-free flours such as almond flour, sorghum flour, buckwheat flour, brown rice flour, bean flour are a type of flours that has been produced for those who are gluten-intolerant. Gluten is a protein present in grains such as wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (crossbreed). Its principal function is to give dough elasticity, which is subsequently used to make a line of products by giving them a chewy texture and keeping their shape.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Gluten Free Flour market highlights the following areas -

1. Manufacturers have been urged to offer food items with less saturated fat and efficient labeling solutions as consumer behavior and preferences for gluten-free flours or low protein goods have changed.

2. This fact has aided in the expansion of the gluten-free flour market. Furthermore, the favorable regulatory framework and activities by various government bodies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to promote a gluten-free diet, as well as subsidy allocations, are expected to drive market growth.

3. Other factors projected to drive demand for gluten-free flours include rising healthcare concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and other health disorders, weight management, and an increase in the requirement for body energy.

Segmental Analysis:

Gluten Free Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: Gluten Free Flour Market is segmented into Amaranth Flour, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Corn Flour, Bean Flour, Maize Flour, Coconut Flour, and Others. Almond Flour segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. Almond flour is a popular grain-free and gluten-free flour. It’s created from blanched almonds, which have had their skins removed.

Gluten Free Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Applications: Gluten Free Flour Market is segmented into Bread & Bakery Products, Soups & Sauces, Ready Eat Products, and Others. Bread & Bakery Products segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. Increased customer desire for tortillas, tacos, and other baked goods while keeping a healthy lifestyle is expected to boost the gluten-free flour industry.

Gluten Free Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America Gluten Free Flour Market accounted for 38% of total sales. Owing to the extensive awareness of the significance of limiting gluten intake in daily diets, increased bread and cereal consumption, widespread availability of gluten-free foods, and rising obesity rates in these nations, North America dominates the gluten-free flours industry. Celiac disease was reported to impact 0.5 percent of Americans in 2018, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. About three million Americans have celiac disease, and another 40 million have gluten intolerance or sensitivity.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gluten Free Flour industry are -

1. Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Associated British Foods Plc.

4. Cargill, Inc.

5. Enjoy Life Foods Llc

