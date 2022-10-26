Abrdn chooses Kneip as their fund data dissemination partner
Abrdn, a global investment company and asset manager, has chosen Kneip as their fund data dissemination partner to ensure data quality and consistencyLUXEMBOURG, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abrdn is a global asset manager that provides investment products and solutions to clients across the world. The breadth of its investment capabilities is extensive and among the most innovative within the market.
When it set out to find its future solution partner for data and document dissemination, Abrdn recognised the critical role of data quality to success in fund distribution today. Data discrepancies impact how funds are perceived by investors and can lead to non-selection by investors, whilst putting unnecessary pressure on operational resources. Therefore, one of the key requirements for Abrdn’s new solution was the ability to consistently reach the highest level of data accuracy and ensure that all its funds are seen by the right investors every time.
With Kneip, Abrdn publishes static, dynamic, holdings data and documents that are always accurate and consistent. At the core of Kneip’s solution is its Post Publishing Control, a unique feature in the fund industry today, which ensures the highest data quality on the market. The data published to media destinations is checked against the data received, and Kneip proactively follows up with vendors and media in case of discrepancies.
Although Kneip’s data solution builds on 30 years of experience in fund data dissemination, it is powered by its state-of-the-art platform Dataglide, the most advanced technology on the market today. The solution takes significantly less time and resources to operate, and Abrdn can instruct vendors with data updates in just minutes, whilst having real time visibility over the entire dissemination process including control reports and ongoing requests.
Jacob Koopmans, Chief Commercial Officer at Kneip said “Data consistency is essential in today’s market, as it directly impacts fund ratings and distribution, and we’re delighted that Abrdn is trusting us to future-proof their dissemination process and give them a competitive edge in an industry where data quality is low.”
About Kneip
Kneip is a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. We help our clients manage their data efficiently and ensure compliance in a changing regulatory environment. Our solutions remove complexity throughout the fund lifecycle, so our clients can reduce risks, control their costs and focus on what they do best: delivering returns to their investors. We have been trusted by asset managers since 1993 and today we service more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries.
About abrdn plc.
abrdn plc (ABDN LN Equity) is a global investment company with £508 billion in assets under management and administration and over 5,000 employees located globally that helps clients and customers plan, save and invest for their future. Enabling our clients to be better investors drives everything we do. Our business is structured around three vectors – Investments, Adviser and Personal – focused on their changing needs. Across markets globally, we build investment solutions to enable clients to create more opportunities for their futures. Our platform technology and tools help UK wealth managers and financial advisers create more opportunities for their clients and their businesses. Our personal wealth business offers a range of services to help individuals in the UK plan financially secure futures in a way that works for them.
