Ginger Ale Market Share Worth USD $3.2 billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Increasing consumption of low calorie drinks in Ginger Ale Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ginger Ale Market size is forecast to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ginger Ale is a carbonated soft drink with ginger root being its primary ingredient. It has other constituents to impart flavor artificially namely sugar, lime and lemon. Increasing demand of Ginger Ale is also being used as a home remedy for relief from cough and cold, motion sickness and digestive disturbances like constipation due to its presence of probiotics, is driving the growth of the market. Ginger ale has a very unique flavor to it which ranges from mild to strong. This is the reason it is used progressively in many alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, for instance, ginger beer. This is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Ginger Ale Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Ginger Ale Market in 2020 owing to the wide consumption of ginger ale across households couple with an ever growing consumer base. The Ginger Ale market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing preference of consumers towards low-calorie drinks coupled with the growing awareness regarding healthy benefits of ginger ale are likely to aid the market growth of the Ginger Ale Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Ginger Ale Market report.

Over consumption of carbonated water and sugar which are the constituents of ginger ale causes calcium depletion in body which is poised to create the hurdles for the Ginger Ale Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Ginger Ale Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing number of consumers preferring to buy from curated ginger ale retails where they feel they get to have proper human interaction regarding the product they are interested as well as their responses are heard.

2. This makes the entire buying experience of consumers easy and convenient. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

3. North America dominated the Ginger Ale Market with a major share of 33.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the huge consumer base for ginger ale throughout this region. Every household across North America consumes some or the other form of soda, most of which is ginger ale. Additionally, most of the key market players of the industry are concentrated in this region making it the largest production house of ginger ale. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market in this region.

4. Ginger ale is often mixed with artificial sweeteners which reduces its calorie count, thereby making the drink tasty and nutritionally balanced at the same time. Thus, increasing the growth of the Ginger Ale Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. Ginger root and sugar which are the main constituents of ginger ale are often mixed with a variety of other ingredients in order to add flavors and diversify the taste ranges of the drink. Ginger ale is also consumed in the form of beer flavor and is called ginger beer, which acts as a substitute for alcoholic drinks.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ginger Ale industry are -

1. Bruce Cost Fresh

2. Blenheim Bottling Company

3. Boylan Bottling Co

4. Buffalo Rock Company

5. Canada Dry

