Blockchain Technologies Global Market Estimated To Grow At 57% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2022”, the blockchain technologies market share is predicted to reach a value of $5.49 billion in 2021 to $8.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The blockchain technologies technologies market is expected to reach $48.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 54.0%. Companies across various industries are increasingly investing in blockchain technologies technology due to its high efficiency in data management.

Key Trends In The Blockchain Technologies Market

Blockchain Technologies is increasingly being implemented in many back-office processes at industries from traditional banking and insurance, extending its application to even food production and pharmaceutical industries. For instance, in 2020, Farmer Connect and IBM announced the introduction of a new consumer mobile application called “Thank My Farmer”. The new application is a traceability platform powered by IBM Blockchain Technologies to help increase traceability, efficiency and fairness in the coffee supply chain.

Blockchain Market Overview

The blockchain technologies technologies market consists of sales of blockchain technologies technologies and related services. Blockchain Technologies is a technology that involves the implementation of a distributed database that is accessible to all users over a network. Each user can add a new data record (block), with a timestamp that cannot be altered. Each new block forms a part of the universally acceptable depository. Blockchain Technologies technology maintains the authentication of data by restricting changes in the older data blocks while allowing the users to continue adding new data blocks thus, making the manipulation of data such as faking documents or transactions and other information, impossible.

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Blockchain Market Segmentation

• By Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

• By Provider: Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers

• By End User: Financial Services, Consumer or Industrial Electronics, Technology, Media, and Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation, Public Sector, Others

• By Application: Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Documentation, Digital Identity, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Others (Digital Voting and Content Storage Management)

• By Geography: The global blockchain technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM, AWS, Microsoft Corporations, Ripple, Circle Internet Financial Limited, R3, Patron, Steem, Chain, Celsius Network

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of blockchain technologies market. The market report analyzes blockchain technologies global market size, blockchain technologies global market growth drivers, blockchain technologies global market segments, blockchain market trends, blockchain technologies global market major players, blockchain technologies global market growth across geographies, and blockchain technologies market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The blockchain technologies market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



