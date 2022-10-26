Senate Bill 1339 Printer's Number 1952

PENNSYLVANIA, October 26 - An Act amending the act of November 29, 2004 (P.L.1376, No.178), known as the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act, further providing for title of act, for short title of act, for definitions and for Alternative Fuels Incentive Fund; repealing provisions relating to biomass-based diesel production incentives; further providing for annual report; and repealing provisions relating to interfund transfer.